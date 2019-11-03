Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Hydrangeas are an easy-care, fast-growing deciduous shrub to 1-3m.
Hydrangeas are an easy-care, fast-growing deciduous shrub to 1-3m. Busenlilly
Gardening

Bring a cool change to your summer garden

by MAREE CURRAN, GREEN THUMB
3rd Nov 2019 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Late spring is hydrangea time. With their lovely neat mounds of lush green leaves topped by clusters of little buds that grow plumper by the day, they are a highlight in semi-shaded situations from now through to the end of summer. In full bloom, the large, striking flower heads in shades of blue, purple, pink, cerise and white are gorgeous. The foliage too is lovely, with large, dark green oval leaves, often with serrated edges. The lushness of the foliage and the mostly cool tones of the flowers have a soothing effect in a summer garden.

There are more than 70 species in the hydrangea genus, including small trees and climbing varieties. But what we commonly call 'hydrangea' is usually hydrangea macrophylla, and there are more than 600 cultivars of this species alone. These are sometimes known as moptops, and they produce large heads of simple, flat four-petalled flowers. A slight variant on the moptop is the lacecap with flat flowers around the outside of the head surrounding a centre containing many tiny, intricate, lacy flowers.

Hydrangeas are an easy-care, fast-growing deciduous shrub to 1-3m. One of the very cool things about hydrangeas is that the flower colour can be somewhat variable according to soil conditions. Acidic soils will generally produce bluer flowers, whereas alkaline soils will produce pinker flowers. White varieties will tend to remain white, although they may be tinged with blue or pink as they age, depending on the soil.

Hydrangeas are long-lived and easy to grow. The ideal position is partly shaded, protected from strong winds and hot afternoon sun. Not too shady, though, or you will have beautiful leaves and few flowers. You'll need moist, well-drained soil enriched with plenty of organic matter. Use water crystals when you plant and keep the plants well mulched because they don't like to dry out. They look spectacular in pots if you can keep them really well watered. Avoid wetting the foliage as this can encourage fungal disease which you can treat with organic Eco-Fungicide.

Got a gardening question? Email maree@edenatbyron.com.au

flowers gardening green thumb hydrangea maree curran planting summer
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Students reap bush tucker harvest

        premium_icon Students reap bush tucker harvest

        Education HARD work leads to big bounty for Upper Coopers Creek Public School students after creating new bush tucker garden.

        Farmers urged to test nitrate levels in stockfeed

        premium_icon Farmers urged to test nitrate levels in stockfeed

        Rural Farmers urged to test nitrate levels in stockfeed

        Inflatable obstacle course coming to Lismore

        premium_icon Inflatable obstacle course coming to Lismore

        News The CASPA event will raise funds for disadvantaged children

        Family restaurant devastated by fire

        premium_icon Family restaurant devastated by fire

        News The dwelling was well alight and could not be saved.