TOP TEAMS: Rovers and Byron Bay are again expected to be a force this season n the Football Far North Coast Men's Premier League. Photo: Steve Mackney
Sport

’Brilliant vibe’ as 5500 players return to soccer fields

Steve Mackney
24th Jul 2020 12:00 PM
SOCCER’S back and more than 5500 players will be pulling on their footy boots with joy as games resume this weekend.

Football Far North Coast general manager Steve Mackney said it was wonderful the region’s most popular teams participation sport was back on track.

Mackney said there was a “brilliant vibe” about among players in anticipation of the return to play.

“We are particularly excited that the kids can back to play,” he said.

“Although we will be down more than 1700 players and about 70 teams, more than 5500 players are ready to lace on the boots.”

Mackney said a key match will see long time rivals Goonellabah FC and Lismore Thistles SC take to the field for the first Men’s Premier League match when they clash at Weston Park Goonellabah on Friday night.

“Both teams have rookie coaches, with Mick Primiano at the helm for the Hornets while Nick Winkler-Maloney will guide the Blues,” he said.

“The Saturday games will see Alstonville FC host Bangalow Bluedogs and Maclean FC return after a long absence from FFNC to meet Lismore Richmond Rovers FC at Wherrett Park Maclean.”

The final premier men’s league match will be on Sunday when last year’s grand final winners South Lismore FC await the runners-up in that grand final, Byron Bay FC.

Competitions in nine men’s competitions will also proceed.

There are four women’s competitions in 2020, with 2019 defending premiers Lennox Head FC heading to Byron Bay on Sunday, hoping to emulate the form from last year.

The second Sunday match sees Bangalow aiming to rebuild after a few quiet years, host the strong Thistles team.

Meanwhile in action at Weston Park, Goonellabah’s challange will be stopping a talented Alstonville FC.

It’s also “Referee Recognition Week” and in a spirit of celebrating 2020, all players, coaches and spectators are encouraged to applaud the efforts of our match officials.

The fixtures draw can be found on the FFNC website.

Lismore Northern Star

