Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man has been charged following an investigation into the death of a man at Bracken Ridge on June 1.
A man has been charged following an investigation into the death of a man at Bracken Ridge on June 1.
Crime

Man charged with misconduct with corpse

by Michelle Smith
11th Jun 2019 1:10 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BRIGHTON man has been charged with misconduct with a corpse following an investigation into the death of a man at Bracken Ridge earlier this month.

The body of a 27-year-old Deagon man was located on the roadway along Barfoot St around 5.45am on June 1.

Police established a crime scene and evidence was collected by forensic officers.

Following a post-mortem examination and toxicology results the death of the man is now considered to be not suspicious.

As a result of their investigations detectives charged a 42-year-old man with misconduct with a corpse, possessing dangerous drugs and possessing utensils or pipes that have been used.

He appeared in Sandgate Magistrates Court yesterday and is due to appear again on July 8.

More Stories

Show More
bracken ridge brighton man crime police

Top Stories

    WATCH NOW: Bernard Salt's inspiring vision for our future

    premium_icon WATCH NOW: Bernard Salt's inspiring vision for our future

    News FUTURE Northern Rivers live streaming from Southern Cross University.

    Senior council staff had 'unlimited' financial powers

    premium_icon Senior council staff had 'unlimited' financial powers

    Council News Review uncovers "significant issue” within council management

    Why search for missing backpacker has moved location

    Why search for missing backpacker has moved location

    News Grave fears for Theo Hayez as search enters its third day

    Snow, sleet, winds, flood didn't deter happy couple

    premium_icon Snow, sleet, winds, flood didn't deter happy couple

    Community Dramatic wedding day led to 70-year marriage for local couple

    • 11th Jun 2019 2:00 PM