Bright spots on river colour run

WHAT A SIGHT: Competitors (pictured above and below) on the water for the eighth championship race of the Richmond River Sailing and Rowing Club.

WHAT A SIGHT: Competitors (pictured above and below) on the water for the eighth championship race of the Richmond River Sailing and Rowing Club. Jane Morgan

RICHMOND River Sailing and Rowing Club held its eighth championship race with many bright spinnakers bringing much colour to the Sunday river scene.

The breeze was a light and variable south-easter, the day was beautiful and the river sparkled.

At race time the tide was near the end of low, with plenty of water movement aiding all vessels sailing upwind.

The start was off the Ballina CBD, the fleet of 10 catamarans with their excellent speed released first to keep clear of the fleet.

It proved most beneficial due to the light wind, to sail downwind close to shore to escape the outgoing tide, as opposed to gybing repeatedly through the middle of the river.

On handicap Phill Robbins won the day, while Geoff Benson was second. Both were sailing NACRA 4.5s.

Third place was Col Woodbry in Shore Thing - a NACRA 16 squared.

Of six Trailer Sailors starting, Incy Winci steered by Graeme Fleming took the day, Col Hinwood steering Run Rabbit Run was second, and Bill Heuchmer skippering Reg took third.

They also had the problem of the lighter winds causing difficulties in making good ground downwind against the tide.

Seven Gennakers, comprised of four Formula 15s and three RS 100s, battled it out, with Duncan Dey taking the day in his RS 100 Casper

Using his background of hydrodynamics he worked the tide well, doing enough, despite being beaten across the line by three of the more highly-powered Formula 15s.

There were no surprises for first place in the monohull division, with Graham Hams in his NS14 sailing a brilliant second upwind leg to take the honours.

He played the tide well and managed to be in the right place for helpful wind angle shifts which sent him far enough ahead to beat Trent and Daisy Morgan, sailing Puddleduck, a pacer, by two and a half minutes.

Roy Craven in his RS Aero was third, more than eight minutes behind Graham.

Much laughter was had when Des Mayblom produced a paddle and started to row his boat Olde Golde when the wind dropped. No protests were lodged.

This Sunday the Nick Peate memorial Upriver race from Ballina to Wardell and back is scheduled - a true test of sailing skills.