Bright new partnership for rural expo

LOCAL POWER: Primex organisers say they are "delighted" to partner with Enova Energy for the 2019 expo. Contributed

IN WHAT event director Bruce Wright has labelled as an "exciting development for the event", the 2019 Norco Primex Field Days will be powered by local company Enova Energy.

"Primex has a very strong focus on innovation and education and, while our footprint is now international, we remain fierce supporters of local industry," Mr Wright said.

"That all fits in perfectly with Enova Energy as the official energy suppliers for Norco Primex 2019."

Mr Wright said Enova's story is an inspirational one, and he is "delighted" they have come on board.

The NSW Northern Rivers-based Enova Community Energy launched in June 2016, as Australia's first community-owned energy retailer.

Enova Energy CEO Felicity Stening said Enova has a strong emphasis on locally generated renewable energy.

"At Enova, we are creating a generation of people who want to belong to a new electricity model, a model that is enabling communities to power themselves through renewable energy that is locally generated, stored and distributed," Ms Stening said.

Ms Stening said since Enova launched the public response has been "truly amazing".

"Enova is growing, but so is the public understanding and knowledge around clean, green electricity," she said.

"Our partnership with Primex is a strong indication of what we are about. Primex is an expo that embraces community. The innovation and invention of its exhibitors result in solutions to local and national issues."

Ms Stening said like Enova, Primex also deals with its customers at a local level - face to face.

"We are looking forward to being a part of Primex 2019 and to be able to speak to many of the expected 25,000 visitors over the three days," she said.

Mr Wright said Primex had been part of the Northern Rivers landscape for 35 years, however it was 'invigorating' to be associated with exciting new enterprises such as Enova.

Norco Primex will be held at Casino from next Thursday, May 16-18.