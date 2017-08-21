Bright new paediatric unit will ward off ills

COLOURFUL KIDS: Lismore Base Hospital's new Paediatric Unit will open on 24 August and aims make visits there more relaxing for patients and their parents.General Manager of the Richmond Clarence Health Service Group, Lynne Weir with Redevelopment Manager, Scott Huxley are excited by the new ward.

AN EXPLOSION of colour will surprise and delight children being treated at Lismore Base Hospital when they visit the new Paediatric Unit.

From Thursday August 24, existing and new patients and their parents will be welcomed by staff into a bright, new, playful environment which is the second floor to open in the $180 million Stage 3B redevelopment of Lismore Base Hospital.

From ceilings which resemble looking up through the ocean to Australian birds and animals and vibrant designs, the new unit features 13 rooms decorated with beautiful artworks funded by Northern Rivers charity, Our Kids, with local artists spending the past month transforming the blank walls into child-friendly spaces filled with colour and expression

The rooms accommodate a total of 20 beds including two negative pressure rooms to secure infections which can also be used as general patient rooms, an outdoor play facility, a parent;s lounge and high-end facilities such as a bath which can be lowered and raised to accommodate children with mental and physical disabilities.

General Manager of the Richmond Clarence Health Service Group, Lynne Weir, said the new Paediatric Unit was a fantastic environment to welcome children and their families.

"The new Paediatric Unit is a wonderland of colourful images and vibrant areas, designed to make being in hospital a more relaxing experience for our young patients,” Ms Weir said.

"With expanded corridors, large rooms and new play areas, staff and patients will find the new surroundings a delight to be in.”

Ms Weir said the artworks vary from those suitable to very young patients through to more sophisticated designs for teenagers.

"We were thrilled to be able to partner with Our Kids and local artists to make this facility the most inviting space it can be,” Ms Weir said.

The Paediatric Unit is the latest floor to open within the 12-level south tower, which includes a helipad.

The $180 million Stage 3B redevelopment will deliver in stages additional clinical services, including new operating theatres, Women's Care Unit, paediatrics, medical imaging services and a range of new inpatient units.

Ms Weir praised the project's redevelopment Manager Scott Huxley who said all the hard work would be rewarded when the wards opens for its young patients.

"So far the feedback from everyone coming in here has been fantastic,” he said.

The remaining floors of the south tower are expected to be completed early 2018.

Construction of the eight-level north tower is expected to commence in mid-2018.

Artists involved in the new Children's ward

Anne-Marie Mason - Artwork: Julgumbunj (Mt Lindesay)

Rachel Stone - Artwork: Forest Delights (animals) and Artwork: Ocean Dreams (whale etc)

Joanna Kambourian - Artwork: Moon Garden (large plants)

Erica Gully (aka KiKi) Artwork: Cloud Keeper

Jeni Binns - Artwork: Teddy Bear's Picnic

Dougal Binns - Artwork: To the Beach! and Artwork: Animal critters in infant room

Beki Davies - Artwork: Little Birds (birds flying in clouds) and Artwork: Lucky Fish (goldfish)

Justin Livingston (Julla) - Artwork: Friends of the forest

Jeremy Austin - Artwork: Marks on Time (Adolescent room), Artwork: Cloud room and Artwork: Underwater - procedure room

Malcolm Austin - Artwork: Hand of God (rainbow)