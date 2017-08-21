22°
News

Bright new paediatric unit will ward off ills

Alison Paterson
| 21st Aug 2017 2:21 PM
COLOURFUL KIDS: Lismore Base Hospital's new Paediatric Unit will open on 24 August and aims make visits there more relaxing for patients and their parents.General Manager of the Richmond Clarence Health Service Group, Lynne Weir with Redevelopment Manager, Scott Huxley are excited by the new ward.
COLOURFUL KIDS: Lismore Base Hospital's new Paediatric Unit will open on 24 August and aims make visits there more relaxing for patients and their parents.General Manager of the Richmond Clarence Health Service Group, Lynne Weir with Redevelopment Manager, Scott Huxley are excited by the new ward. Alison Paterson

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

AN EXPLOSION of colour will surprise and delight children being treated at Lismore Base Hospital when they visit the new Paediatric Unit.

From Thursday August 24, existing and new patients and their parents will be welcomed by staff into a bright, new, playful environment which is the second floor to open in the $180 million Stage 3B redevelopment of Lismore Base Hospital.

From ceilings which resemble looking up through the ocean to Australian birds and animals and vibrant designs, the new unit features 13 rooms decorated with beautiful artworks funded by Northern Rivers charity, Our Kids, with local artists spending the past month transforming the blank walls into child-friendly spaces filled with colour and expression

The rooms accommodate a total of 20 beds including two negative pressure rooms to secure infections which can also be used as general patient rooms, an outdoor play facility, a parent;s lounge and high-end facilities such as a bath which can be lowered and raised to accommodate children with mental and physical disabilities.

General Manager of the Richmond Clarence Health Service Group, Lynne Weir, said the new Paediatric Unit was a fantastic environment to welcome children and their families.

"The new Paediatric Unit is a wonderland of colourful images and vibrant areas, designed to make being in hospital a more relaxing experience for our young patients,” Ms Weir said.

"With expanded corridors, large rooms and new play areas, staff and patients will find the new surroundings a delight to be in.”

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Ms Weir said the artworks vary from those suitable to very young patients through to more sophisticated designs for teenagers.

"We were thrilled to be able to partner with Our Kids and local artists to make this facility the most inviting space it can be,” Ms Weir said.

The Paediatric Unit is the latest floor to open within the 12-level south tower, which includes a helipad.

The $180 million Stage 3B redevelopment will deliver in stages additional clinical services, including new operating theatres, Women's Care Unit, paediatrics, medical imaging services and a range of new inpatient units.

Ms Weir praised the project's redevelopment Manager Scott Huxley who said all the hard work would be rewarded when the wards opens for its young patients.

"So far the feedback from everyone coming in here has been fantastic,” he said.

The remaining floors of the south tower are expected to be completed early 2018.

Construction of the eight-level north tower is expected to commence in mid-2018.

Artists involved in the new Children's ward

Anne-Marie Mason - Artwork: Julgumbunj (Mt Lindesay)

Rachel Stone - Artwork: Forest Delights (animals) and Artwork: Ocean Dreams (whale etc)

Joanna Kambourian - Artwork: Moon Garden (large plants)

Erica Gully (aka KiKi) Artwork: Cloud Keeper

Jeni Binns - Artwork: Teddy Bear's Picnic

Dougal Binns - Artwork: To the Beach! and Artwork: Animal critters in infant room

Beki Davies - Artwork: Little Birds (birds flying in clouds) and Artwork: Lucky Fish (goldfish)

Justin Livingston (Julla) - Artwork: Friends of the forest

Jeremy Austin - Artwork: Marks on Time (Adolescent room), Artwork: Cloud room and Artwork: Underwater - procedure room

Malcolm Austin - Artwork: Hand of God (rainbow)

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  $180m stage 3b development of lismore base hospita lismore base hospital lismore base hospital paediatric unit lismore base hospital upgrade northern rivers health

Bikies asked to leave Northern Rivers hot spot

Bikies asked to leave Northern Rivers hot spot

EIGHT members of the notorious bikie gang Nomads told to leave Byron Bay by police.

Wheely good fun at region's newest mountain bike trails

WHEELY GOOD: Richmond Rivers Riders roar down the newly opened Captain Rous Mountain Bike Trails. L-R Rick Flanagan lands as Jake Mitchell soars over a jump.

New mountain bike park in the city

8 positions currently available on Northern Rivers

Could you take on the role of an orchard coordinator?

There may be the ideal job here waiting for you to apply

Time to op shop till you drop

A taste of some of the fine dresses to be found in op shops

Looking for more of a bargain than usual?

Local Partners

Record wreaths laid for Vietnam Veterans day

THE Lismore City Pipe Band led the veterans, naval, air force and army cadets on Saturday to commemorate Vietnam Veterans Day.

Newspapers contain great source of local history

NEWSWORTHY: Walker Street Casino, 1907 where the office of the Casino and Kyogle Courier was situated.

Old newspapers can be a great source of history

REVEALED: Liam Gallagher is coming to Falls Festival

English musician, singer, and songwriter, former lead singer of the rock band Oasis, Liam Gallagher performs during his concert at National Olympic Sports Center in Beijing, China, 10 August 2017.

He revealed the news ahead of the official line up announcement

This weekend's Northern Rivers markets list

ICONIC: The Lismore Carboot Markets have been operating every second weekend for decades.

Where to get fantastic local produce and fresh coffee from

Focus on bush foods as demand grows

Demand for bush foods continues to increase.

Bush foods will be the centre of attention in a two-day workshop

Reese Witherspoon on being a ‘has-been’ at 36

REESE Witherspoon might have an Oscar on her mantle and made millions at the box office but that hasn’t stopped people declaring her career is over.

RECAP: Game of Thrones s7 e6 - Beyond the Wall

Kristofer Hivju, Kit Harington, Iain Glen, Paul Kaye and Joe Dempsie in a scene from Game of Thrones.

*Warning this story contains spoilers about today's new episode*

Paul Kelly announces massive Australian tour

Paul Kelly is going on a 16-date national tour in November.

Music legend thrills fans with the announcement of a massive tour.

Survivor twist bound to shock

Sunshine Coast mum-of-three Tara Pitt.

TARA Pitt benefited from a shock twist on Australian Survivor.

The Block goes back to school with gorgeous kids rooms

Ronnie and Georgia's winning kids bedroom in a scene from The Block.

ONE magical bedroom received the first perfect score of the season.

What's on the small screen this week

Rob Collins and Jessica Marais in a scene from season two of The Wrong Girl.

JESSICA Marais returns in The Wrong Girl.

Playing Tom Cruise's wife was a dream for Sarah Wright

Tom Cruise and Sarah Wright in American Made.

The actress stars opposite Cruise in the action comedy

Enjoy the Coast-Country Life

Lot 16 Dingo Lane, Myocum 2481

Rural 0 0 Auction

Located in the heart of the picturesque Myocum Valley just minutes from Byron Bay, sits this rare 100 vacant acre property with loads of potential. Dingo Lane is...

Ultra-Modern Designer Home in Town

House 3,16 Oakland Court, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 $1,280,000 to...

This superb solar passive home is the epitome of the sub-tropical North Coast lifestyle. Set in a quiet cul-de-sac within walking distance to town and...

Beachside Living At Its Best

35 Brandon Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 5 2 $1,785,000 to...

Brandon Street Premier Property. Listen to the surf and smell the sea just one street away. Situated on the eastern side of the highly sought-after Brandon...

OUTSTANDING VALUE! Modern Home On 1042m2

892 Main Arm Road, Main Arm 2482

House 3 1 2 $635,000

This beautiful property on 1042m2 offers an ideal country lifestyle with the convenience of being able to walk to the local general store, school and childcare.

Tri-Level Hideaway In Sought After Federal Village

10 Coachwood Court, Federal 2480

House 4 2 2 $985,000 to...

This tucked away 1.2 acre property offers complete privacy and serenity in a great lifestyle location that's an easy stroll to Doma Cafe, the steaming lattes at...

Premium Position with Income or Development Potential

28 Cavvanbah Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 5 5 Contact Agent

First National are excited to present to the market Cavvanbah Beach House… the property offers unique boutique accommodation and is currently hosting a collection...

Spacious Townhouse In Prime Byron Bay Location

4/17 Mahogany Drive, Byron Bay 2481

Town House 3 1 1 $670,000 to...

Low maintenance and perfectly positioned, this 3 bedroom townhouse presents an excellent opportunity for young couples, smart investors and empty nesters seeking...

Position, Privacy and Character

39 Dalley Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 1 Auction 26th...

Perfectly positioned in a family orientated street in central Mullumbimby, this charming and private home with a D.A approved ensuite bathroom offers excellent...

Grand Family Home on a Large Block

12 Tristran Parade, Mullumbimby 2482

House 5 3 2 Contact Agent

Located on a private and very usable 5,290m2 (1.3 acres) block close to Shearwater Steiner School and only 4 minutes from Mullumbimby, this grand home has been...

GOLDEN OPPORTUNITY IN THE CENTRE OF TOWN

41 Kingsley Lane, Byron Bay 2481

House 5 4 2 GREAT NEW PRICE...

Premium two story property in Byron's Golden Grid, close to town and beach. Brilliantly located in a quiet lane way offering a meticulously presented, modern...

199 home sites approved in Evans Head

The Evans Head Manufactured Home Estate plans. Zoran Architecture.

Manufactured Home estate approved near aerodrome

Airbnb, Stayz and co tipped to squeeze Coast housing market

HOLIDAY BOOM: Airbnb letting is putting a further squeeze on long-term rentals.

Councils exploring options to manage the industry

Developer tears up couple's contract for new home

Jade and Edward Roberts were stung by the sunset clause on the first day of their honeymoon.

The developer has the right to do this under the sunset clause

Reports of Ibrahim family connections to farm and food hub

John Ibrahimat Bluesfest 2012.

REPORTS circulate colourful Sydney family have investments on the NR