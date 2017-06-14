20°
Bright lights ahead for the Lismore Lantern Parade

Samantha Poate
| 14th Jun 2017 5:30 AM
Lantern Parade volunteer mends the rooster lantern after the March flood.
Lantern Parade volunteer mends the rooster lantern after the March flood. Samantha Poate

WITH the annual Lismore Lantern Parade vast approaching, CEO and Art Director of Lightup Inc, Jyllie Jackson, and her team are working tirelessly to restore as many of the tarnished lanterns that were damaged in the March Floods.

Approximately 90% of Ms Jackson's lanterns were spoiled earlier this year, with 20 to 30 of them completely destroyed.

"Sadly not all the lanterns this year will be going out in the parade,” Ms Jackson said.

"We've had to wash and disinfect the lanterns so they can be used.”

"We've put in new lights, got all the mud off, (and some) have got to be re-taped and then repapered.”

Last Friday Ms Jackson took 120 lanterns to the South Bank Luminous Lantern Parade.

"Some of them we left un-papered to acknowledge the flood and to also see the intricacy of the work that goes into making one of these lanterns.”

"People were amazed.”

Ms Jackson says one of the biggest problems they face for the Lismore event is funding.

"It actually costs a lot of money, we have to pay for security, traffic control, lighting, sound and we bring the Redlands Ladies Drum Corps from Brisbane.”

"There are lots and lots of costs and part of these we get from selling tickets but the other comes from people donating in the street.”

Ms Jackson said she needs reliable and sensible people to volunteer as donation collectors.

"We really ask people, if they really care about the lantern parade and want us to be able to continue to help us raise the necessary funds.”

"The volunteers have worked very hard to get this together, so we would really like it if people made an effort to put some money in the buckets.”

No matter what the weather, Ms Jackson is determined to make this years event a success.

"We will do it, I will walk along the street on my own if it is raining and I think there is one or two people who will join us.”

This year there will be a special seating for people with mobility issues.

"People who are in wheel chairs and things like that, we have an area set aside with heaters.”

"And the Knitting Nana's are lending us some knee rugs to put over their knees to keep them warm.”

Topics:  lismore lismore lantern parade march flood northern rivers northern rivers events

