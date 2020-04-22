Bright future for swimmer with Olympic potential

OLYMPIC POTENTIAL: Lismore Workers Swim Team S8 athlete, McKinley Arnison, 14, won five silver medals at the Queensland State Titles in 2019 and her coach Peter Harvey said her selection into the NSW para Performance Squad is well deserved. Photo: Supplied

OLYMPIC POTENTIAL: Lismore Workers Swim Team S8 athlete, McKinley Arnison, 14, won five silver medals at the Queensland State Titles in 2019 and her coach Peter Harvey said her selection into the NSW para Performance Squad is well deserved. Photo: Supplied

KEEPING a future Paralympic swim champion’s morale buoyant and race fit is a key aim of a Northern Rivers swimming club as competitions remain on hold due to COVID-19.

Lismore Workers Swim Team coach Peter Harvey said the club received a massive boost when it learned McKinley Arnison, 14, was named on the New South Wales Para Performance team.

Harvey said the Evans Head teenager, who has cerebral palsy and swims in the S8 multiclass, has been making waves and is a real force to be reckoned with in the pool.

“If she performs the way she had or even better, she has every chance of being on the Paralympic team,” he said.

“Being chosen for this elite squad reflects her immense amount of work and dedication to her sport.”

Harvey said if the Evans Head youngster stays on her current training trajectory she will easily be a genuine contender to represent Australia at international competitions.

“McKinley is now in the highest of three levels of para swimming squads for NSW,” he said.

“The others are the para development squad and the potential squad, so this is a massive achievement.”

The fact that McKinley has reached this level at such a young age means she has a long, bright future in the sport, Harvey said.

“An advantage McKinley has on her side is that she is only 14, most of the other athletes at this level are their 20s,” he said.

“So as a young para athlete it is important to keep positive as there is no doubt she has Olympic team potential.”

Harvey said while the COVID-19 lockdown has meant swimmers are now doing an increased amount of training on their own, it is vital to remain event fit.

“Coming back from several months off is very difficult for any swimmer at any level,” he said.