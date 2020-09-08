Bright colours and buggies on the greens for golfing gala day

ACROSS the regoopn golf clubs were enjoying perfect weather and celebrating spring.

At Lismore, the ladies held a gala day where they dressed themselves and their buggies in broight costumes, while the men attracted 240 players for the Tommy Sommerville Memorial Ambrose event on Saturday.

BALLINA

Competition Report Monday September 7, 2020

On Monday 162 Members and Veterans played an 18 Hole Stableford event. T

he winner was Roy Morgan with 43 points on a countback from Michael Hynes.

Third with 42 points was Peter Jackson on a countback from fourth placed Jim Poulos on a countback from fifth placed John Swan. Sixth with 40 points was David Cox on a countback from seventh placed James Byrne.

There were 32 balls to 36 points on a countback.

The Card Draw winners for $75.00 each were Rick Rutten, Phil Tyndall, Dean Hart and Bruce Rollo.

N.B. Four Card Draws are now held in lieu of Pro Pin and Lucky Card Draw

134 Veterans participated in the Veterans 18 Hole event. Winner was Michael Baker with 47 points winning $40.00.

Second was Roy Morgan with 44 points, winning $30.00. Third on a countback was Geoff Davey winning $20.00. There were 9X $10.00 vouchers down to 41 points on a countback. Voucher winners were Russell Cassidy, Jim Poulos, Ray Devine, Peter Jackson, John Swan, Mal Brunsdon, James Byrne, Trevor Schmidt and Vince Newman.

BALLINA VETS CHAMPIONSHIP 2020

Round 1 – September 14, 2020

Round 2 – 21 September 2020

Conduct of the Event Rounds 1 and 2 will be conducted as part of the normal Monday 18-hole Medley event, allowing Vets and Non-Vets to play as usual with the usual prizes etc.

The championship will be decided on the results of those two rounds.

Non Vets are not eligible to be part of the Championship.

Time Sheets Vets can book in early for the championship, both Rounds 1 & 2 will be opened & available from 6pm on Friday September 4 via the Club Kiosk and website.

This is a privilege for BALLINA VETS ONLY any non-Ballina Vet wishing to play are welcome but do not have early login privilege.

Handicaps Ne? events. Championships remain on the handicap as for the ﬁrst round: (i) For the purpose of establishing grade; and (ii) For determining the winners of the 36-hole NeZ events.

Eligibility Players are amateur male or female golfers, 55 years as at the ﬁrst day of tournament, ﬁnancial members of Ballina Veteran Golfers with the NSWVGA holding a current Golf Australia handicap.

Play Will be in Four Grades

A Grade Gross Champion / A Grade NeZ Champion

B Grade Gross Champion / B Grade NeZ Champion

C Grade Gross Champion / C Grade NeZ Champion

D Grade Gross Champion / D Grade NeZ Champion

The Rules

1. The rules of golf adopted by the Royal and Ancient Club and the local rules of the Ballina Golf and Sports Club Limited will be the rules of play during the Vets Championship.

2. In the event of a tie for the overall stroke play championship only, a playoﬀ will be conducted, as set down by the tournament commiZee. All other trophy winners will be determined by using the Golf Australia count back system.

3. Any disputes arising from a particular round, must be communicated to the Tournament Committee within ﬁaeen minutes of the completion of that round. The Committee’s decision on any dispute is ﬁnal.

4. Only one trophy per player permitted in the 36-hole event, except for novelty events. Grades and Competions

5. Play is to be in groups of no more than four (4) players per group.

6. Players must report to the starter 15 minutes prior to hit oﬀ time.

7. Motorised buggies are permitted in the event.

8. Measuring devices, may be used, this includes approved laser and GPS units refer Rule 4.3.

Practice is not permitted before a round or play-oﬀ on any day on the competition course.

9. Suspensions of play will be signiﬁed by continuous short blasts of an electric hooter. Players should mark the place where their ball lies and await further instructions.

Golf Fees: Usual competition fees apply each round.

Please note that the Proshop Lucky Card Draw is optional at the discretion of the player.

CASINO

Golf what a great game; it is a sport played by Kings, Queens, Presidents, Secretaries and the everyday Mr & Mrs Jo Blow, the exercise you get using all parts of your body and the satisfaction on some days is overwhelming.

The Serenity of the day, the picturesque views of the surroundings and the wildlife you encounter.

Tuesday September 1

The Vets had 47 in the field for the Single Stroke event. Malcolm Olive won with 66; Geoff Gibson – 69, Daniel Kennedy & Jeff Lassig on 70). Warwick Sweeney – 71 on c/b from John Nipperess, Janelle Godfrey had 1 over her par of 72 with 73 nett. Ball rundown to 76 on a c/b.

Wednesday September 2

The Ladies had 35 in the field for the 1st round of the McDonald’s Pharmacy Spring Carnival. Overall Winner was Helen Olive – 71 on a c/b from Loretta Transton; both receiving a Monthly Medal as well as sharing the Vet’s Comp $’s.

CASINO GOLF CLUB: The ladies playing golf at Casino Golf Club enjoyed perfect weather with 35 in the field for the 1st round of the McDonald's Pharmacy Spring Carnival.

Div 1 Nora Viel with 74, 1st Runner Up Janet Halliday with 75 on a c/b from 2nd Runner Up Sue Leeson.

Div 2 was Loretta Transton, 1st Runner Up was Johneen Pluis with 75 on a c/b from Margaret King and Div 3 was won by Kay Clapham with 78 nett from 1st Runner Up Claire Barnes with 80 Nett on a 3 way c/b from Gwenda Nipperess and Dianne Black.

Thursday September 3

The men had 80 in the field making 2 grades.

CASINO SERENITY: The practice green at Casino Golf Club offered a serene atmosphere last week.

A Grade was won by Gary Wedesweiler (16) with 39 points from Noel Kinsley (12) having 38 on a c/b from Scott Clapham. Ken Harvey (20) won B grade with 36 on a c/b from Ian Cornish (25). The Ball Rundown went to 33 on a c/b.

Friday September 4

Loretta Transton won the Lesley Gray Trophy in Div 1 with 40 points from 1st R/Up Marg King (26) – 39 from 2nd R/Up Vonnie Micallef (28) on 36. Div 2 – Therese Schier (42) with 36 points from 1st R/Up Terri Campbell (31) with 32 points on a c/b from 2nd R/Up Judy Karam (31).

LADIES ON THE GREEN: At Casino Golf Club Judy Karam, Roanne Lenton and Janelle Godfrey played in beautiful conditions on Friday September 4, 2020.

The ball rundown went to 28 points on a c/b.

Saturday September 5

With 142 in the field the 1st Round of the Mulherin Schier Chartered Accountants Spring Cup was played along with the September Monthly Medal.

A Grade was won by Peter O’Brien (14) playing 2 under the par 68 from R/Up Trevor Everest (6) having 69.

B Grade was won by Darren Morrissey (17) with 69 from Darren Schipp (19) on 70.

C Grade was where the action was with Junior Colby Leeson (26) having the best round in his young life 7 under the par of the course 63 with his handicap to win the Monthly Medal as well from r/up Claude Viel (27) finishing with 68 nett.

The Ball Rundown went to 75 on a c/b.

CORAKI VETERANS

Results Thursday 3/9/20

Congratulations James Voght Coraki Veterans Golf Champion for 2020.

Last Thursday the September Monthly Medal was contested by a large field of 54 players. Medal Winner N Garrett, Vets winner G O, Connor, 2nd D Vagne, 3rd S Dawson, free game G Gibson, chicken/ball winners R Thorne, J Perkins, M Fairfull, J Watt, J Willey, S McDonough, E Reddell, T Duff, R Lamoon, J Nilsson, R Mackay, B Kennedy, D Gracie, T Doyle, K Baglin. Nearest pins 3rd/12t5h B Collyer, 6th/15th R Bolger putting comp J Perkins.

Golfers are reminded that next Thursday our annual meeting will be held commencing at 1pm. Also Thursday n 24/9 we will be contesting the sought after Jim Ormond Stableford event commencing at 8.15am onwards.

As usual till then good golfing, Max.

LISMORE LADIES

Last week was Lismore Ladies Spring Gala Day, sponsored by The Lismore Workers Club.

A fantastic day was had by all.

BLUE BY YOU: The Lismore Ladies Spring Gala Day, sponsored by The Lismore Workers Club saw members dress up themselves and their buggies.

Great weather, great course and great camaraderie.

Everyone made a huge effort to decorate their carts/ buggies and team for this one off

occasion, with many prizes not only for best team scores but for best team dress and best cart.

IN THE PINK: The Lismore Ladies Spring Gala Day, sponsored by The Lismore Workers Club saw member embrace costumes and decorated buggies.

We also celebrated the years ‘O’ birthdays with each of the four ladies being presented with a beautiful cupcake and sharing an enormous sponge cake.

SWINGING SIXTIES At he Lismore Ladies Spring Gala Day, sponsored by The Lismore Workers Club, members needed sunglasses to cope with the colourful costumes and buggies.

The Winners were:

Denise Coster, Pat Huxtable, Kay Leake and Helen Lowe – 127 pts

1st r/up – Venka Dadswell, Helen Gibbons, Robyn Watt and Robyn Gough – 125 pts

2nd r/up -Di Cahill, Rhonda Johnson, Shirley Kay and Marie Turnbull – 124 pts

3rd r/up – Rhoda Lampard, Roslynn Mcdermott, Sue Pringle and Anne Rose Slade – 122 pts

4th r/up – Nita Copeland, Margie Hayes, Janene Martin and Teine Robinson 120 pts.

COLOURFUL FUN: The Lismore Ladies Spring Gala Day, sponsored by The Lismore Workers Club meant the play was as colourful as the gear.

LISMORE WORKERS

Dear All – what a great turnout for the Tommy Sommerville Memorial Ambrose event on Saturday with 240 players in attendance.

Tommy was a former club captain and very popular member of the Club for many years, which is reflected in the numbers on the day.

A big thankyou to all those involved, with special mention to the Fishing Club crew (well marshalled by Maureen O’Sullivan) who put on the barbecue lunch and raised $550 for Our Kids, event sponsor Ben Bennett Constructions who also matched the donation to Our Kids, Peter Jaeger for getting everyone away on time, Josh and team for presenting the course in such great order and the Club staff for keeping everyone hydrated under the difficult Covid-rules.

Well done all!

Golf results for last week

Thursday 3-Sep-20:

Single Stableford;

Winner – Jack Quigley (41 c/b); R/Up – Greg Bolt (41); 3rd – Tony Kempnich (40 c/b); 4th – George Menger (40); 5th – Roger Boyd (39 c/b).

Ball run-down: 36 c/b.

NTP: 2nd – Leo Glass; 11th – TBC; 16th – Tony Wilson.

Field size: 132 (superb).

Thursday 03092020 – See club web page PDF

Saturday 5-Sep-20:

Ben Bennett Constructions Tom Sommerville Memorial Ambrose.

TOP SPONSOR: At the Lismore Workers Golf Club key sponsors Ben Bennett Constructions at the Tom Sommerville Memorial Ambrose generously matched the club donation to Our Kids,.

Winners – David Sattler, Geoff Sheaffe, Graeme Robertson, Ken Whyte (51.87); R/Up – Adam Rhodes, Jason Matthews, Daryl Matthews, Khan Johnson (52.25); 3rd – Barry Smith, Kerry Condon, Duncan McIvor, Daryl Hickling (53.25); 4th – John Carroll, Jeff Little, Tim Cox, Bob Rose (53.87); 5th – Ben Sharkey, Andrew Fitness, Jay Keevers, Anton van Leuven (54 c/b).

Ball run-down: 54.62 c/b.

NTP: 2nd – Warren Savins; 5th – Col Lavis; 8th – Mark Spencer; 11th – Jeff Edwards; 13th – Rob Coombes; 16th – Jeff Edwards (on fire Weeds!).

PakVending Chip Shot (6th) – Mark Grace.

Field size: 240 (so so good).

Saturday05092020.pdf – see club website

Sunday 30-August-2020:

Single Stableford;

Winner – John Leader-Franklin (39);

Ball Run Down:. 35

Sunday06092020.pdf

This week

Thursday – 11-Sep-20: Single Stableford.

Saturday – 13-Sep-20: Oatens Monthly Medal, stroke.

Sunday – 14-Sep-20: Single Stableford.

Regards,

Tim Gilmore – President

TEVEN

Fine warm beautiful Spring weather greeted the 27 competitors in last Saturday’s 9 hole Stableford event which proved a triumph for our Treasurer John ‘Willy’ Williams who produced a brilliant par round of 31 to win the day, also picking up the putting with just 11 putts.

Runner up was our Club Vice Captain Ian Mc Duff who has consistently figured prominently in the results list since Saturday play resumed.

Also worthy of note was Peter Blackwood’s eagle and last week’s runner up John Selwood’s tee shot on the 6th which finished under a metre from the hole; you will need to ask John whether he sank the putt.

Congratulations to Peter, John, Ian and all those on the list below.

TOP SCORE: Teven Golf Club results tell the story.

WOODBURN EVANS HEAD

September 2

Ladies 18 Hole Stroke & Putting A Division Winner J Hennessy, B Division Winner L Appleton (visitor), Putting A Division J Hennessy, B Division L Appleton, Ball Rundown C Wagstaff, M Bradley, S Jacobson, J Pethers,

September 3

Veterans Monthly Mug Winner T Manwarring, Rundown D Perkins, R Ware, B Ferrier, D Ferrier, L Newton, J Rutledge, K Keane, B Connor, M Jarrett, S Colless, NTP’s 2 K Richardson, 11 C Young, 5 K Keane, 14 B Ferrier, 9 J Robinson Snr., 18 D Ferrier, September Friday 12

Hole Bash Winner Julie Boyd, Rundown

J Perkins, G Bishop, J Hennessy, R Kinnane, T Booth, A Youngberry, P O’Connor,

September 5

Club Monthly Mug Overall Winner G Kingdom 68, B Grade Winner J Mulcahy 69, C Grade Winner G Tickle 72, Gross Winner T Booth, Rundown A Sheather, T Hawkins, J Behn,

I Mackenzie, B Bevege, J Perkins, C Rixon, J Boyd, D Knight, E Mackney, J Robinson Snr., S Colless, J Olivieri, P Wall M Sigle, Putting G Kingdom 26,

Ladies Winner D Perkins, Rundown C Youngberry, G Bishop, J Hennessy, G Ferrier, S Manwarring, S O’Connor, Putting D Perkins,

Pros Approach Draw R Kinnane, Mystery Numbers Draw D Perkins, P Carey.