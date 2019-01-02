Briggs delights Falls crowds with footy-themed song

CHANGE the Game is the new song performed for the very first time by hip hop artist Briggs at Falls Byron Bay yesterday.

The Australian hip hop artist, musician, writer, comedian Adam Briggs has become a superstar after landing the APRA Music Awards of 2018 the duo won Songwriter of the Year in his hit collaboration with trials called A.B. Original and their hit song January 26.

The Yorta Yorta man is also owner of his own record label, Bad Apples Music, is a regular cast member on the ABC news satire program The Weekly with Charlie Pickering, and is a writer in Netflix show Disenchanted, created by The Simpson's Matt Groening.

The new song was performed for Falls Byron Bay crowds for the first time live.

"We are doing a new song today, one I 'cooked up' with Savage (New Zealand rapper of Samoan descent, Demetrius Savelio)," he said.

"It's a track about Indigenous sports people, football, and he raps about Polynesian sports, rugby players, it will be a real highlight of the set."

The artists said the song will be available online "soon".

Briggs said he was focused on music, mostly.

"For the next three months my focus is only on music," he said.

"Then I'm back on TV and other stuff after that."

Briggs said he has old and new unreleased material but he sometime struggles to find time to release it.

"I'm very fortunate that I have all these different outlets to be able to express myself, because I am one of the few dudes in my position that are able to say something and be more political," he said.

"I've got songs in the bag, it's just time, I've got to finish them but when A.B. Original when bigger than we thought we focused n that for 18 months and everything else had to wait."