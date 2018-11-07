Brigginshaw breaks down barriers at Broncos visit

Australian Jillaroos halfback Ali Brigginshaw (front right) was joined by former NRL players Justin Hodges and Scott Prince at Kadina High School yesterday.

Australian Jillaroos halfback Ali Brigginshaw (front right) was joined by former NRL players Justin Hodges and Scott Prince at Kadina High School yesterday. Mitchell Craig

AUSTRALIAN Jillaroos and Brisbane rugby league halfback Ali Brigginshaw was a key speaker at the Beyond The Broncos' Girls Academy workshop at Kadina High School yesterday.

She was joined by former NRL players Justin Hodges and Scott Prince with the trio part of the mentoring team on community visits.

Brigginshaw, 28, is proving to be a handy asset for the Broncos having recently captained Brisbane to a win in the inaugural season of the National Rugby League women's competition.

"I've been playing the game since I was nine and it feels good now to walk around and have people recognise my face,” Brigginshaw said.

"Even if I can just impact one girl and get them thinking about their goals by my being here, then that's what it's all about.

"It's not just about playing rugby league in this program, it's a really good chance to come out and educate the girls about other things, too.

"Today we were talking to them about (election) voting and we come out each term and focus on a particular topic.”

Brigginshaw has helped break down some barriers for the women's game this season.

The grand final win came off the back of the first women's State of Origin game which was televised in June with NSW winning 16-10.

"Even though we (Queensland) lost the game it felt like we won because we opened some eyes and knocked over a few doors that night,” Brigginshaw said.

"To have 7500 spectators with a million viewers on TV was the best way we could showcase our game.

"I think a lot of people were shocked at the skills and how good some of the players were.

"We don't get paid millions of dollars to play the game, but I'm in a dream job of playing and working for the Broncos, so I'm pretty happy with life right now.”