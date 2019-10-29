Brief of evidence outstanding in prison murder case

A prison inmate is facing a murder charge over the death of a Ballina man who was being held on remand.

THE full brief of evidence is yet to be served in the case against a man charged with murder over the custody death of a Ballina man.

The case against Richard Jason Reay, 44, went briefly before Kempsey Local Court last week.

Mr Reay has been accused of murdering 52-year-old Geoffrey Fardell at the Mid North Coast Correctional Centre, near Kempsey, on June 11.

It's understood Mr Fardell was being held on remand and was due to face Ballina Local Court the following week.

Mr Reay has entered no formal pleas to the charge against him and remains in custody.

Magistrate Michelle Goodwin adjourned the case to November 20.