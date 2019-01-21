Bridging the gap with music, dance, ceremony and culture

DRUM BEATS: Dancers perform at the Nunyarra Cavanbah at the Byron Youth centre on Saturday.

BYRON BAY got a taste of what's coming in September's Nunyarra Cultural Festival with the full-day prelude event Nunyarra Cavanbah held at Byron Youth Activity Centre on Saturday.

Nathan Folk and Trent Dawson, festival directors of 3rd Eye Productions, who organise Nunyarra, said this family-friendly, drug and alcohol-free cultural experience is a way to come together as one and give back to the people of Bundjalung country.

"It's been a long time in the making. I feel like cultures need to connect as one - breaking the normal barriers down that are present in everyday life,” Mr Folk said.

"We will be doing monthly events at the YAC to build the hype and build the support of the community. It's a really cool buzz.

"As soon as local people find out, it really feels like we get great support and great interest, it's what the North Coast needs to bridge that gap and pull everyone together.”

Mr Dawson said, "I grew up in Australia without much feeling of culture but then found music in the bush about 15 or 20 years ago.

"There was this sense of culture. Being able to grow up and understand indigenous community and elders and learn to then bridge it with our original culture here is amazing, so it's a full fusion of our modern day culture and our original culture.

"We have more elders, more families around to support our youth by leading by example, it's a beautiful thing to offer our youth a place to express themselves freely.”

The event began at noon, greeting guests with a welcome to country smoking ceremony, indigenous dance performances, a number of live performances including the headline act Indigenoise and a well-known Australian hip hop and psytrance musician Morgan Archer aka Morgazmk.

Ms Archer, who writes psytrance music said the festival brings Australian history and culture to the forefront for people.

"Get them to absorb the indigenous culture a bit more, not just Australian indigenous but all indigenous from around the world,” Ms Archer said.

Nunyarra means 'thank you' in Bundjalung

The event hosted 300 people throughout the day with ceremonies, DJs, live acoustics, didgeridoo playing.