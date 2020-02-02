Bridget McKenzie resigns after national sports rort rot

Bridget McKenzie with Nationals Page MP Kevin Hogan in February announcing $500,000 for the Yamba Sporting Complex. Photo: Supplied

Bridget McKenzie with Nationals Page MP Kevin Hogan in February announcing $500,000 for the Yamba Sporting Complex. Photo: Supplied

THE scandal about the federal government's $100 million sports project funding has led to the resignation of Senator Bridget McKenzie.

The deputy leader of The Nationals and Minister for Agriculture has been tarnished by leaked documents that showed projects in marginal seats were favoured over those with higher rankings as recommended by Sports Australia.

Ms McKenzie will remain as The Nationals' Senator for Victoria.

The position of deputy leader of The Nationals is a matter for The Nationals Party Room, which is scheduled to meet on Tuesday, February 4.

Kevin Hogan MP said he fought hard to get every single sports grant he could for the Seat of Page.

Last year $1 million was given to sporting clubs, including those in his patch under the federal government's Community Sports Infrastructure program and in an election year.

Nationals deputy leader Bridget McKenzie remains under scrutiny for her handling of $100 million from that program. She ignored advice from Sport Australia in choosing worthy recipients and instead favoured projects in marginal areas for political gain.

Mr Hogan said all the sport projects in Page were eligible.

In Richmond Valley, $43,000 was given to the Bombers Rugby Club in Evans Head to upgrade the change room and include a female toilet for the women's tag team.

"I'm unsure of their rating," Mr Hogan said.

Sport Australia gave each project a ranking out of 100 based on three criteria: community participation (50 per cent), community need (25 per cent) and project design and delivery (25 per cent). The cut-off for funding was reportedly a score of 74 out of 100.

The sports rort scandal kicked off after the Auditor-General found 73 per cent of the projects Ms McKenzie approved were not recommended by Sport Australia.

The report revealed 94 of 223 projects deemed "successful" in the first round of funding would have fallen short of Sport Australia's threshold.

The report also revealed that some of the projects that were deemed most worthy of funding missed out.

There were seven projects that Mr Hogan 's electorate was funded for.

In the Richmond Valley $43,000 went to Evans Head Rugby League.

This was for a change room upgrade to help accommodate a new female tag team.

Other funded projects were:

•$500,000 - Yamba Sports Complex to build a new clubhouse.

•$25,000 - Harwood Cricket Club who will upgrade their clubhouse and get new cricket nets.

•$178,000 - Grafton Sporting Car Club to resurface the hill climb track.

•$200,000 - Lismore Tennis Club for a Facility and Court upgrade

•$24,720 - Kyogle Golf Club received funding to upgrade their putting green

•$32,220 - Dunoon United Football Club - Construct female referee change rooms and shade shelter at the ground.

"All the grants that were approved were eligible," Mr Hogan.

"I stand by all of the projects been worthy. Four of the projects are about increasing female participation in sport."

Sport Australia said it would not provide further detail on individual applications beyond what is outlined in the ANAO report.

"There are various government processes underway in relation to the ANAO report on the Community Sport Infrastructure grant program. Sport Australia will not be commenting while those processes are ongoing," a spokesman said.

• Sport Australia is the Australian Government body responsible for the delivery of funding and development of Australian sport. All successful grants are listed on their website at www.sportaus.gov.au/grants_and_funding/community_sport_infrastructure_grant_program/successful_grant_recipient_list