Bridge's 'sudden total failure' reveals major risks

Tenterfield Shire Council says it will need help to fix its 58 timber bridges.

LOAD limits and speed restrictions will be inevitable on a number of bridges in the Tenterfield Shire, authorities have warned.

Community meetings are being held to explain the implications for local farmers and residents.

The first meeting drew about 60 people, and 45 people attending a second meeting, with another two meetings to be held this week.

Livestock and produce carriers, along with growers of vegetables and producers of beef cattle and sheep have been amongst those most affected by the imposed load limits.

The council's chief operations officer, Andre Kompler, provided an update to concerned residents.

He said bridge inspections had taken place, but the "sudden total failure” of a bridge in the north of the shire highlighted the extent of the problem.

Load limits and speed restrictions are urgently needed on at least 16 bridges to ensure their longevity and to "avoid any catastrophic failure”.

Mayor Peter Petty said the council understood the problems it would cause for primary producers.

"However, once Council had been advised of the risk, it would have been negligent to disregard this information and the hard decisions had to be made to ensure the safety of all road users,” he said.

The council is currently lobbying both the state and federal governments to help with repair of bridges and the replacement of bridges at Boonoo Boonoo River on Mt Lindesay Road, Emu Creek on Hootons Road and Beaury Creek on Beaury Creek Road.

Mr Kompler, Mayor Petty and chief executive Terry Dodds asked for the community to "have patience and to assist the council in their endeavour by writing to both State and Federal Members, highlighting the hardships the load limits are imposing on their communities, their businesses, their families and themselves”.