Lanes will be closed for bridge road work

Ballina Street Bridge in Lismore will be resurfaced this weekend. Contributed

TRAFFIC access to the Ballina Street Bridge will be impacted this weekend while road work takes place.

Changed traffic conditions will be in place on the Bruxner Highway for the road to be resurfaced between 7pm and 10pm on Saturday February 3 and 3pm and 7pm on Sunday February 4, weather permitting.

Lane closures may affect travel times on Saturday, while on Sunday the bridge will be closed to light vehicles up to 33 tonnes and 4.5 metres in height.

Vehicles will be detoured across the Wilson River via Fawcett and Colemans bridges. Heavy vehicles will be queued and the bridge opened around every 15 minutes.

Traffic control and a reduced speed limit will be in place during work hours for the safety of workers, motorists and other road users.

Motorists are advised to allow extra travel time, drive to the conditions and follow the direction of all signs and traffic control.

Roads and Maritime Services thanks the community for its patience while work is carried out.

For the latest traffic updates visit livetraffic.com, download the Live Traffic NSW App or call 132 701.