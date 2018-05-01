Menu
Traffic conditions will change to allow for bridge work to commence.
News

Bridge work to impact traffic for two days

1st May 2018 11:45 AM

TRAFFIC conditions across Irving Bridge in Casino will change to allow for road work.

Motorists are advised of the changes this week on Centre Street while maintenance work is carried out on the bridge.

To minimise the impact to motorists work will be carried out between 7pm and 5am tonight and tomorrow night.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane across the bridge while the joint work was carried out, with a reduced speed limit in place.

Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.

Roads and Maritime Services thanks motorists for their patience during this time.

For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.

