'We'll never be flooded in again': New bridge celebrated

The new steel modular bridge frame being installed at Collins Creek Road.

A BRIDGE washed away in the March flood has been rebuilt and is open to traffic.

Collins Creek Road bridge is now a two-lane modular steel bridge, replacing the old timber bridge which was washed away in the flood.

It was built by the council crews and contractors.

The temporary bridge that was installed on site while the new bridge was built will now be relocated to the Tenterfield Shire at the site of the Beaury Creek Bridge which failed last month.

Facebook readers voiced their thanks on the council site.

Amy Ibbertson said: "We'll never be flooded in again. Thank you Kyogle Council".

Margaret Rollings called it "the state of the art bridge", and Krishna Lawrence labelled it "the Sydney Harbour Bridge", and said it shouldn't need replacing for "many, many, many years to come".

