Bridge to close for repairs to broken flood gauge

WORK FORECAST: Mullumbimby's Federation Bridge will be closed for a few hours on Feb 14.
WORK FORECAST: Mullumbimby's Federation Bridge will be closed for a few hours on Feb 14. Byron Shire Council
Samantha Poate
by

MULLUMBIMBY'S Federation Bridge will be closed for three hours on February 14 so council workers can repair the flood gauge.

From 10am till 1pm, weather permitting, oncoming traffic will be diverted to alternate routes in and out of Mullumbimby.

The flood gauge is important because it gives people a clear indication of the level of flood water and this allows people to make important decisions about the potential impact on their properties or access to their homes.

Council's Drainage and Flood Engineer James Flockton said the gauge readings were automated and fed directly to the Bureau of Meteorology but they were not correlating with data from a manual reading.

"It is vital that the manual readings and the data being sent to the Bureau of Meteorology are exactly the same because the bureau will provide that information to emergency services and the general public,” Mr Flockton said.

"We have to get a crane to lower a person in a work box over the side of the bridge to repair the gauge and this means both lanes of the bridge will be closed,” he said.

Council apologised for any inconvenience.

Lismore Northern Star
