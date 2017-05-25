22°
News

Bridge to close for repair works

25th May 2017 7:15 AM
Construction of the Ballina Street bridge in Lismore.Photo The Northern Star Archives
Construction of the Ballina Street bridge in Lismore.Photo The Northern Star Archives The Northern Star Archives

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

MOTORISTS are advised of changed traffic conditions from next week on the Bruxner Hwy at Lismore for night work on the Ballina St bridge.

Roads and Maritime Services staff will carry out essential repair work after the cross beams on the bridge were damaged last year by a truck transporting an excavator.

The bridge will be closed for night work from 7pm to 5am on Monday and Tuesday, plus the following Monday and Tuesday, June 5-6. Work will be carried out on Wednesday, June 7, if required.

Vehicles up to 4.5 metres in height and 33 tonnes will be detoured via Dawson Street.

Vehicles exceeding these limits will need to use alternative routes which may add up to 90 minutes travel time.

Weekend work will be carried out on Saturday and Sunday, June 3-4, as well as Saturday and Sunday, June 17-18, from 8am to 5pm.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  ballina street bridge northern rivers roads

Woman felt 'dirty, ashamed' over partner's abuse

Woman felt 'dirty, ashamed' over partner's abuse

A CASINO man has been jailed for at least five years over the sexual assault and rape of his ex-partner in 'textbook case' of escalating domestic violence.

  • News

  • 25th May 2017 9:45 AM

BEACH RAGE: Calls for crackdown on illegal dune driving

A resident, who didn't wish to be named, snapped one of the four-wheel drivers illegally traversing the dunes at Seven Mile Beach on Sunday, May 21.

"Unless this behaviour is stamped out, someone is going to get hurt"

Truck crash causes traffic chaos on Pacific Highway

A salvage operation involving a truck took place at the intersection of the Pacific Highway and Cameron St near Maclean on Thursday morning, 25th May, 2017.

Traffic affected as salvage operation takes place

Man threatened witnesses outside court

NSW police generic Handcuffs arrest. 07 October 2016

He allegedly made threats to shoot them

Local Partners

Bridge to close for repair works

ESSENTIAL repair work will be carried out after the cross beams on the bridge were damaged last year by a truck transporting an excavator.

Meet the frockers if you're fascinated by fashion

Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway star in The Devil Wears Prada.

Join debate about how sustainable today's fast-fashion is

First female superhero film in 12 years

AMAZON: Actress Gal Gadot in a scene from the film Wonder Woman.

Wonder Woman opens next Thursday

Stories Troy Cassar-Daley carries around

LEGEND: Troy Cassar-Daley after receiving the Golden Guitar Award for Album of the Year during the Tamworth Country Music Festival in January.

You can see him in Ballina this weekend

What to expect at Birds of Tokyo's Ipswich gig

The band will perform at the Racehorse Hotel on Friday.

BAND member Glen Sarangapany talks music, pub grub and doing shoeys

ABC2 slammed over football exhibition match coverage

ABC2 slammed for cringe-worthy pre-match coverage of the Sydney FC play Liverpool exhibition game

'Bulls--t!' Lisa Wilkinson grilled over Karl's pay packet

Join us for a Great Night as we Proudly present Lisa Wilkinson

“And you believe everything you read?”

Rebel Wilson trial: The secret we never could have known

Rebel Wilson outside court

“Most people wouldn’t know it exists,” she said.

Janet’s back in the ring

Marta Dusseldorp returns in season three of the TV series Janet King.

Season three of ABC's legal drama delves deeper than ever before.

Game of Thrones drops new trailer for season 7

Game of Thrones fans have been given a new trailer for season 7.

Fans are finally getting a full-throttled peak at season seven.

How true-blue train driver became a TV star

Bernie Baker stars in the TV series Railroad Australia.

Fan reactions still surprise Bernie Baker.

Conviction for Snapchat body shaming of elderly woman

Dani Mathers was arrested after snapping a photo of a naked, elderly woman in a US gym and posting it on social media. Picture: Supplied

Model convicted for secretly snapping and posting a naked gym pic

Contemporary home in a boutique community

26/12 Hazelwood Close, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 2 2 $820,000 ...

This architecturally designed Community Title family home is situated in the coveted 'Forest Glades' complex. The three level coastal home is surrounded by...

Impressive modern home in sought after location

41 Kingsley Lane, Byron Bay 2481

House 5 4 2 $2,600,000 ...

Premium two story property in Byron's Golden Grid, close to town and beach. Brilliantly located in a quiet lane way offering a meticulously presented, modern...

Premium Lifestyle Property With Golf Course Views

11/64-70 Broken Head Road, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 1 $850,000 to...

This large double storey townhouse is in the Byron Links, one of the best resort style complexes in the area. Make the most of all the tranquil resort facilities...

Potential + In Central Byron

113 Paterson Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 1 2 $2,000,000 to...

Here is an exciting opportunity to purchase a large 2000m2 site close to Byron Bays lively town centre. Very hard to find! Currently the property features a...

Luxury, Light &amp; Family Function

43 Greenfield Road, Lennox Head 2478

House 5 2 $1,450,000 to...

Its light, its bright, its architecturally amazing - a quintessential family entertainer built for coastal living. Stylish and impressive, this Paul Uhlmann...

Ideal Beachside Investment With Guaranteed Return

26/33-35 Childe Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 2 1 Contact Agent

Do not miss this opportunity to purchase a luxury beach house directly opposite Belongil Beach and close to all amenities with a guaranteed return. Not only will...

Solid Home On 23.2 Acres In Tightly Held Position

256 Dingo Lane, Myocum 2481

House 3 2 5 $1,295,000 to...

Nestled at the very end of the tightly held Dingo Lane in the fast appreciating suburb of Myocum is this beautiful homestead. Privacy and nature abound, the 23.2...

Elevated home in perfect location

21 Mackay Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 3 2 Auction

Located in an elevated position popular because of it's proximity to Byron township and Tallows Beach, this stylish home has 2 inside living spaces, 3 outdoor...

The ULTIMATE TREE CHANGE/SEA CHANGE!

244 Goremans Road, Eureka 2480

House 3 2 3 $1,295,000

PLUS: A LEASEBACK OR EXTENDED SETTLEMENT OFFERED! Enjoy all the benefits of country living without all the hassle of running a large property & ever so...

Charming Home in Peaceful Main Arm Village

898 Main Arm Road, Main Arm 2482

House 3 1 2 $645,000

Located in the quiet countryside village of Main Arm is this quaint, yet well renovated family home. Situated on a large lovingly tended flood free block, this...

Work starts on supermarket, retail and cinema complex

Artist impression of the proposed redevelopment of the cinema and shopping complex on Jonson St, Byron Bay.

Mercato billed as regional NSW's most sustainable shopping complex

How Toowoomba house prices compare in Australia

For sale sign in front of home.

Here's what $700,000 will buy you in Toowoomba, Brisbane and Sydney

Slaves in Byron: The dark side of housing crisis

Housing generic.

A darker side to Byron's economy

Bonville to become new housing hub

REZONING: Large areas of Bonville have been rezoned for residential

Land rezoning will turn farmland into housing

One of Maryborough's most historic homes is still for sale

FULL OF HISTORY: Trisha Moulds is owner of the historic Tinana state known as Rosehill. The beautiful home is currently for sale.

It has been the scene of both joy and tragedies over the years.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!