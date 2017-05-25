Bridge to close for repair works

Construction of the Ballina Street bridge in Lismore.Photo The Northern Star Archives

MOTORISTS are advised of changed traffic conditions from next week on the Bruxner Hwy at Lismore for night work on the Ballina St bridge.

Roads and Maritime Services staff will carry out essential repair work after the cross beams on the bridge were damaged last year by a truck transporting an excavator.

The bridge will be closed for night work from 7pm to 5am on Monday and Tuesday, plus the following Monday and Tuesday, June 5-6. Work will be carried out on Wednesday, June 7, if required.

Vehicles up to 4.5 metres in height and 33 tonnes will be detoured via Dawson Street.

Vehicles exceeding these limits will need to use alternative routes which may add up to 90 minutes travel time.

Weekend work will be carried out on Saturday and Sunday, June 3-4, as well as Saturday and Sunday, June 17-18, from 8am to 5pm.