Bridge to close for few days

The lane closed sign on Fitzroy Street, Grafton. Photo: Jojo Newby / The Daily Examiner

EUREKA Road Bridge will need to be temporarily closed for three to five days from 10 April; subject to weather and progress.

The temporary closure is required to allow geotechnical drilling and survey tasks to help determine repairs to the embankment failure.

The investigation work has been scheduled to occur during NSW school holidays so not to affect school buses.

The Eureka Road Bridge currently has a 15 Tonne Load Limit and traffic control measures are in place.

Locally the bridge is known as Bennies Bridge as it crosses Bennies Creek just south of the intersection with Beacons Road.

Alternate routes for light vehicles include:

. Binna Burra Road which has O'Mearas Bridge load limited to 15 Tonne and

. Springvale Road which is currently being repaired since the 2016 flood damage.

Heavy vehicles should seek alternative routes.

Byron Shire Council apologises for the inconvenience these works may have on motorists and nearby residents.

Further and updates information on bridges can be found at http://www.byron.nsw.gov.au/bridges.