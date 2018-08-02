Menu
A post on Schapelle Corby's Instagram account confirming she will take part in this year's Bridge to Brisbane. Picture: Instagram/schapelle.corby
Offbeat

Drug runner: Schapelle’s biggest outing yet

by Greg Stolz
2nd Aug 2018 6:36 PM
SCHAPELLE Corby is planning her biggest public outing since returning home to Australia last year - she's entered this month's Sunday Mail Bridge to Brisbane race.

The convicted drug smuggler has kept a low profile since being freed in May last year after 13 years in jail and on parole in Bali.

She was spirited back into Australia in an elaborate and expensive security operation involving flight switches and decoy getaway vehicles at Brisbane Airport.

Since then, she's largely laid low, except for semi-regular posts to her 183,000 Instagram followers.

Corby took to the social media site today to announce she was taking part in the Bridge to Brisbane on August 26.

She will be among almost 30,000 participants in the 22nd annual event which has raised over $9 million for charity since it began.

Corby, who has entered the 5km event, says she aims to raise at least $700 for her chosen charity, Suicide Prevention Australia.

"If we could all donate a few dollars, we may help save a life," she urged her followers.

"Life is worth living, let's do this. Get moving."

Donations are already flowing in to Corby's Bridge to Brisbane fundraising page at everydayhero.com.

She has also been flooded with messages of support.

"I'm a youth worker and believe me when I say that suicide is more common than people realise," one follower posted on Corby's Insta page.

"Thank you for using your platform and voice to shine a light on such a huge problem.

"You're a beautiful person with a heart and soul to match ..."

Enter at bridgetobrisbane.com.au.

