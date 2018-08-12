Menu
SPECIAL TEACHER: Biala School teacher Michelle Williams urging walkers on at the inaugural Biala School Walk-A-Thon.
News

Bridge to breakwall walk for Biala

jennifer crawley
by
12th Aug 2018 2:20 PM
A BUNCH of walkers turned up to the inaugural Biala Bridge-to-Breakwall walkathon at Missingham Park in Ballina on Sunday.

It was the first time the Biala School had held a walkathon and it was a resounding success.

People came in wheelchairs, with dogs and with kids in prams.

Before the walk the crowd was warmed up with some zumba exercises and something a bit different - a few rounds of belly laughs.

Laughter therapist Meredith Yardley gave the crowd a rev-up before they set off.

Ms Yardley said giving back to the community was her inspiration.

"I love the sharing of laughter because the health benefits of laughter are enormous.'' she said.

Ms Yardley runs free laughter classes at her Belly Laugh Club at St Mary's Anglican Church at 6pm every Tuesday during the school term.

Biala teacher Michelle Williams said the school caters for 22 students from years 1 to 12 who have disabilities including autism and cerebral palsy.

There is a hydrotherapy pool and a new Life Skills Centre at the school.

"Instead of a Spring Fair we thought we would have a walkathon and it's been a fantastic success,'' Ms Williams said.

East Ballina Lions BBQ, a Tombola stall, an all ages, all abilities obstacle course and raffles entertained the crowd on the day.

And there were prizes for the most money raised on the walkathon.

