Bridge repairs 'desperately needed', Kyogle Council hears

BRIDGES and roads were hot topics during Kyogle's final council meeting for the year last night.

During public access, Bonalbo resident Tony Leggo addressed the councillors about two bridges on Peacock Creek Road that were in disrepair after NSW Forestry closed them several years ago.

"These crossings are unsuitable for non four-wheel-drive vehicles and can even compromise them when towing caravans,” he said.

Mr Leggo has lived in his current address for more than 30 years and said the area used to prosper with convoys of vans and caravans heading towards to picnic grounds on long weekends.

However, due to the decision of the NSW Government, this was no longer the case.

"We have been involved with rescuing people that were bogged in the crossings and have witnessed many attempts to reach the picnic grounds from west of the range,” Mr Leggo said.

"These bridges are desperately needed for Bonalbo's future prosperity and will ultimately funnel tourism further into Kyogle.

"I have exhausted all my attempts through political avenues to gain assistance for this project.”

In a letter to Lismore MP Thomas George, Lands and Forestry Minister Paul Toole stated there was no intention to fix this particular road.

"I am advised that Forestry Corporation is not currently working in the area and does not require Peacock Creek Road for operations in the near future, so has no plans to upgrade this road in the short term,” Mr Toole wrote.

In response, Kyogle Mayor Danielle Mulholland moved a motion for the council to write a letter to State Government seeking the appropriate funding for the road and associated bridges.

"It would improve connectivity between Bonalbo and Kyogle, so Kyogle would become their community of interest rather than Casino or Lismore,” Cr Mulholland said.

10 bridges to be renamed

The council passed a motion last night to open up a 30 day public exhibition for the renaming of 10 of the most recent upgraded bridges in the local government area.

General manager Graham Kennett said the proposed names came from community members who came to council requesting the changes.

"We did have a couple of community members coming forward asking for the spelling mistakes to be corrected, so we were on notice about those ones and also about recognition for Jack Hurley,” Mr Kennett said.

"Now they will go out formally, so there is a structured consultation.”

Speed limit at emergency incidents

Members of emergency service organisations approached the council about creating new speed limits to make roads at accidents they were attending safer.

Cr Mulholland said they want to be able to put up enforceable slow down signs alerting drivers to accidents.

"To get people to slow down to 40km/h so there is no danger of emergency services personnel being hit by a vehicle,” she said.

"They do a really challenging job turning up to accidents not really knowing what you are going to find and they are doubly nervous because they have got to worry about being hit by a passing car.”

Cr Mulholland said she felt council should have addressed this ages ago.

Unrateable land

State forest and national park land occupies more than a third of the local government area of Kyogle.

This land is unrateable and puts a strain on local ratepayers as council is expected to maintain infrastructure in the area.

Council passed a motion last night to nominate one councillor to sit on a committee that will address these issues with the State Government.

Cr Mulholland said Lindsey Passfield was the chosen candidate as he already sits on a similar committee, the National Timber Council.

"I can see the synergies because the National Timber Council and this committee around un-rateable land,” she said.

"I think he will be able to not only represent us on the National Timber Council but he will be able to straddle that line between the two committees and that creates a bucket of knowledge in one councillor.”

Looking forward

Council's work isn't quite finished for the year yet, with a few more Visions for Villages meetings still planned in the upcoming week.

"We are still doing our Visions for Villages project, we've got Mallanganee and Tabulam this week.”

She said they hoped to collate all the responses and input to create a huge Kyogle Master Plan in the new year.

On behalf of council, Cr Mulholland wished the community a very merry Christmas.

"I wish everyone a Merry Christmas. Stay safe, drive carefully and look after each other.”