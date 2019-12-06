BRIDGE OPEN: Your first drive over new Harwood bridge

First look at drive over new Harwood bridge

First look at drive over new Harwood bridge

THE NEW Harwood bridge crossing opened to traffic late last night, and after three years of watching it reach for the sky, the time has come to take a drive.

The bridge received its first cars at 9.35pm last night, and since then thousands of cars have made the crossing.

The first vehicles travel across the new Harwood bridge. Photo: Simon Hughes

The Daily Examiner took a test drive this morning, and while the smoke from bushfires in the area means there's not the amazing visibility there will be on a clear day, it is still a surreal feeling to drive level to the towers of the old bridge as you crest the rise.

Take a look at our birds eye footage above.