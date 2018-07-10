Work to begin on bridge needing 'urgent' replacement

CONSTRUCTION of a multi-cell concrete box culvert will commence at Five Mile Creek on Beaury Creek Road, Urbenville, mid July.

Works will be undertaken at the existing bridge site with a side track detour in place for the duration of the construction works. All vehicles, including semi-trailers, will be able to use the side track.

Works will be carried out by Tenterfield Shire Council and sub-contractors, the new bridge was expected to be completed by October 30, weather permitting.

Motorists are expected to obey the directions of any on-site erected signage.

"Council has identified this bridge as requiring urgent replacement", mayor Peter Petty said. "With the new financial year, funds were available in the Capital Works budget to undertake this much needed work and prevent the imposition of a five tonne limit on the current bridge. Altogether a win, win for the local community".