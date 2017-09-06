24°
Bridge needs 'urgent attention' over several months

Motorists are being asked to drive with caution on Eltham Bridge at Pearces Creek. File photo.

BALLINA Shire Council has advised that Eltham Bridge at Pearces Creek will undergo urgent maintenance starting today.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane, with traffic lights in place.

The speed limit will also be reduced to 40km/h.

An inspection undertaken by the council identified issues that required urgent attention.

Works are expected to take several months.

Temporary closure of the bridge may be required as works progress.

Information will be provided on the council's website and on My Road Info.

