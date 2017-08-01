Bridge makeover 'message of support for marriage equality'

The Belongil Creek Bridge has become a symbol supporting marriage equality.

A NEW lick of paint for the 'gateway to Byron Bay' hopes to be a bright symbol of the town's tolerance and acceptance of all peoples.

The Belongil Creek Bridge has been repainted in rainbow colours as a show of unity with Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender communities.

Byron Shire Mayor Simon Richardson said the makeover aligned with the shire's values.

"The Northern Rivers is also known as the Rainbow Region for its weather so the paint work on the bridge is a natural fit for the area," Cr Richardson said.

"The new rainbow colours on the Belongil Bridge are a welcoming message to everyone."

The council's operations manager for the project, Philip Bird approached the Byron Shire Council with his idea for painting the bridge in rainbow colours.

"Byron has more than two million visitors a year, so this is a huge message of support for marriage equality," Mr Bird said.

The pair would be on site to inspect the rainbow bridge over Belongil Creek tomorrow at 9am.