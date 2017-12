BRIDGE JUMP ACCIDENT : The Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service has transported a 20-year-old woman to hospital after a bridge jump accident at Brunswick Heads.

BRIDGE JUMP ACCIDENT : The Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service has transported a 20-year-old woman to hospital after a bridge jump accident at Brunswick Heads. Marc Stapelberg

A YOUNG woman has been flown to hospital after a bridge jumping accident at Brunswick Heads on Sunday morning.

Around 11.30am on Sunday, emergency services including the rescue helicopter critical care team treated a 20 year old woman for possible spinal injuries after she jumped from the bridge into the Brunswick River.

A Westpac Helicopter spokesman said the young woman has been transported to Princess Alexandria Hospital in Brisbane.

