Traffic conditions will change on Mount Lindesay Road at Koreelah Creek to allow for the inspection of Koreelah Creek Bridge. Jodie Dixon
News

'Essential' bridge inspection to disrupt traffic

26th May 2019 12:00 AM
MOTORISTS are advised of changed traffic conditions next week on Mount Lindesay Road at Koreelah Creek for an inspection to be carried out on Koreelah Creek Bridge.

Work will be carried out between 7am and 5pm on Tuesday May 28 and Wednesday May 29.

Traffic on the bridge will be reduced to one lane at times during the inspection, which is essential for planning future maintenance. These lane closures will not impact school bus services.

Motorists may experience delays of up to 15 minutes during lane closures, although delays of this duration will be kept to a minimum and every effort will be made to minimise any inconvenience.

Traffic control and a reduced speed limit will be in place for the safety of motorists and workers.

Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, and follow the direction of signs and traffic control.

Roads and Maritime Services thanks motorists for their patience during this time.

