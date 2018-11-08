Menu
Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis looks over bridge project
Bridge girders arrive at Grafton

Adam Hourigan
by
8th Nov 2018 7:46 AM

THE Grafton bridge project is one step closer to completion with seven new girders being delivered this week to the construction site on the Clarence River

"While the bridge isn't going up as quickly as the one downstream at Harwood, it is still on track to be completed next year, weather permitting," Mr Gulaptis said.

The girders were pre-cast in Newcastle and will travel to the site on the southern side of the river from the Pacific Highway, via the intersection of Iolanthe and Spring streets.

Each girder is 30 metres long and 2.3 metres wide, with five already delivered to the site and two more expected in coming days," he said

Mr Gulaptis said the community will soon be able to see major progress on the new bridge project when the main superstructure segments connecting the bridge piers are moved into place.

"From later this month, these concrete segments will join the bridge together in a process called cantilevering.

"This stage of the $240 million NSW Government-funded project will progressively work from the southern side of the river to the north, with up to two segments lifted into place in one day when full production is in place," he said.

Mr Gulaptis said work to build the three northern piers is still underway for the new bridge and this is expected to be completed by early next year.

For more information on this project visit: www.rms.nsw.gov.au/projects/northern-nsw/grafton-clarence-river-crossing.

Grafton Daily Examiner

