Bridge funding will create jobs and boost economy

Mara Global Foods managing director and owner Ross Larsson talking about the Culmaran Creek and Needhams Rd upgrade with Lismore MP Thomas George, Kyogle councillor Hayden Doolan and Kyogle Council's director of Assets and Infrastructure Tony Lickiss the new signage at the Shannonbrook depot. Susanna Freymark

TWO projects in the Kyogle Shire have been approved as part of the NSW Government's Fixing Country Roads program.

The projects funded in the Lismore electorate are timber bridge replacements on Culmaran Creek Road and Needhams Road, both within Kyogle Shire.

Culmaran Creek Road currently allows general access, however after the upgrade the road will permit 19m B-Doubles, which will support local export foods, plant trade and beef farmers supplying stock to Casino saleyards and meatworks.

Lismore MP Thomas George said this investment would significantly reduce costs to business and industry, while driving economic growth.

"Economic growth in rural areas relies on agricultural commodities, industrial products and natural resources being able to move to market efficiently," Mr George said.

Ross Larsson, Owner and Managing Director of Mara Global Foods said this funding will create more jobs and allow for increased production across its two plants.

"This will allow for 10-15 new jobs at our Mallanganee facility and will allow for a bigger scope of production for local buyers, ultimately boosting the local economy," Mr Larsson said.

These are just two of the 67 projects across regional NSW that have been approved for funding in the third round of the NSW Government's Fixing Country Roads program.

The successful projects, worth $92 million, include upgrades to roads, bridges and truck washes.

Mr George said safe and reliable roads are essential to maintaining our standard of living and will continue to be a priority for the NSW Government.