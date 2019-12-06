Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
There will be changed traffic conditions on Colemans Bridge in Lismore.
There will be changed traffic conditions on Colemans Bridge in Lismore.
News

BRIDGE CLOSED: Diversions in Lismore this weekend

6th Dec 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MOTORISTS are advised of changed traffic conditions on Colemans Bridge in Lismore this weekend for essential maintenance work to be carried out.

The bridge will be closed to all traffic from 6am on Saturday to 5pm on Sunday, weather permitting, as part of ongoing strengthening and maintenance work.

Further closures are planned for the following weekend, December 14-15.

One of the bridge's two pedestrian walkways will remain open at all times.

 

There will be changed traffic conditions on Colemans Bridge in Lismore this weekend.
There will be changed traffic conditions on Colemans Bridge in Lismore this weekend.

 

Work will be carried out between 6am and 5pm but the bridge will remain closed overnight on Saturdays.

An alternative route from South Lismore to the Lismore CBD is available via Union Street and the Bruxner Highway (Elliott Road). From the Lismore CBD to South Lismore, use the Bruxner Highway and Union Street.

Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.

Transport for NSW thanks motorists for their patience during this time.

For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.

bridge maintenance colemans bridge lismore
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        EMERGENCY: Out of control fire moves towards homes

        EMERGENCY: Out of control fire moves towards homes

        News AN EVACUATION centre has been set up at Tabulam as a bushfire approaches properties in the Paddys Flat and Pretty Gully areas.

        Last chance to have your say on proposed subdivision

        premium_icon Last chance to have your say on proposed subdivision

        News One superlot is earmarked to be transformed into a medium-density housing hub.

        TV’s dirtgirl turns 10 after fireys save their world

        premium_icon TV’s dirtgirl turns 10 after fireys save their world

        TV It’s not all roses and bunny rabbits in dirtgirlworld

        Man arrested after stealing car with child in the backseat

        premium_icon Man arrested after stealing car with child in the backseat

        News A BALLINA man allegedly stole the vehicle while a 12-month-old child was asleep in...