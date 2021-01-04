Bridge to be demolished to make way for new structure

Detours will be in place when Carrs Bridge is replaced at Empire Vale.

WORK is due to start this week on a new bridge at South Ballina that will increase load capacity and improve road safety.

Ballina Shire Council is replacing Carrs Bridge on River Drive, Keith Hall.

The bridge is located south of Carrs Lane and north of Empire Vale Public School.

"The new bridge will increase the existing load carrying capacity, which is essential during cane harvesting seasons, and improve road user safety," the council explained.

"The works will start on Wednesday and will take six weeks to complete, weather permitting.

"This will include the demolition and removal of the existing bridge structure, installation of foundation piles, followed by the installation of the new bridge abutments and deck.

"Due to the constrained location of the project, River Drive will be temporarily closed to through traffic in the vicinity of the bridge works."

Road users and residents north of Carrs Bridge will need to access South Ballina and Keith Hall via the Burns Point Ferry, which operates from 5.30am to 12.30am daily.

Access to Empire Vale, Patchs Beach and Wardell will only be via the M1 Pacific Highway during the bridge works.

Overnight access for residents and visitors north of the bridge will be maintained via a one-lane detour track at the bridge works.

This will only be open to light vehicles when the ferry is not operating.

"Council understands the temporary inconvenience these works may cause, however, the renewal works are essential for the safety of road users, residents and the wider community," the council said.