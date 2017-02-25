Bridge abutment slip causes lane closure

The lane closed sign on Fitzroy Street, Grafton. Photo: Jojo Newby / The Daily Examiner

MOTORISTS are asked to avoid Eureka Road bridge if possible and use alternative routes, particularly heavy vehicles over 15 tonne.

Bridge inspections at the site have shown that the wall abutment next to the bridge has slipped.

Acting infrastructure services director Phil Warner said the bridge has been narrowed to one lane with barriers, the speed limit reduced to 20 kilometres, and traffic lights and additional signage installed.

"Geotechnical engineers are currently investigating the bridge and it is likely that the load limit will need to be reduced,” he said.

Council apologises for the inconvenience and asks that motorists obey the signs.