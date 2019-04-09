Bride’s ‘sick’ demand causes fury

A mum has revealed how her former best friend suggested she "have an abortion" after falling pregnant one year before her pal's wedding.

The woman - who was due to be a bridesmaid at her friend *Kate's big day - took to a Facebook wedding shaming group claiming her former pal made the suggestion after reminding her the wedding was "child-free", The Sun reports.

"About a year before the wedding, I found out I was pregnant," the woman explained.

"I was always told I couldn't have kids and so obviously my daughter was not planned but I was over the moon.

"So I told Kate, expecting excitement, right? Nope.

"She immediately told me that I was going to be so stressed trying to get my bridesmaid dress fitting on my own since I'd have to do it after everyone already had theirs (I was due in April, wedding was in June).

"She reminded me that it was a kid free wedding, and then after thoroughly explaining how difficult her wedding would be for me, she said (verbatim) 'so don't you think it might be better for you to have an abortion?'"

After reading the message through a few times she asked if the bride was being "serious" to which she told her the pregnancy was "ruining" her life.

"So (obviously) I didn't speak to her again, got a wedding invite and never sent the RSVP back, and her eight months pregnant future SIL took my place as bridesmaid, she ended up with dresses that easily would've accommodated my post-partum body."

The friend went on to detail how the bride had wanted her to get a termination.

Many have branded the request ‘sick’. Picture: WE TV

Fellow members of the group were appalled at the post, with one calling the woman "pure evil".

One wrote: "Asking someone to have an abortion in order to make sure her wedding goes smoothly is really disturbing."

While another commented: "How dare your life continue while I plan my wedding?! Unbelievable!

"Some people. Congrats on the baby girl and I hope you have much better friends now."

Others felt there was more to the story with some wondering why the bride was happy to have the pregnant sister-in-law as a bridesmaid instead.

Another explained: "I'm always pro-choice but this made me sick.

"Abortion is a personal decision - I can't believe she drew that many people into YOUR decision about your pregnancy, especially when you had made it clear you had decided to parent.

"All for her own selfish reasons and no actual consideration for you. Gross."

*Name has been changed.

