Bride told she’d be hunted’ after asking for missing bouquets

Hundreds of angry brides say they are owed a total of $49,000 by a florist which failed to deliver their wedding bouquets for the big day.

The women from across Australia are threatening legal action and have sent letters of demand to the estate of florist Judy Sanders, requesting money back from her company Bouquets With A Difference for flowers they have not received.

The company's Facebook page says it is no longer taking requests for arrangements since Mrs Sanders passed away on February 8.

Finance worker Sarah Lindsay paid $850 for flowers for her wedding to Joshua Fuller with Bouquets with A Difference.

One of the letters of demand sent by prospective brides who have placed orders through Bouquets with a Difference.

The business said it is fielding emails from more than 350 brides questioning their orders and requesting refunds.

Some of the distressed brides, who have forked out more than $2500 for their dried and artificial flower arrangements, were forced to get married without bouquets and have demanded refunds for orders placed more than a year ago. One bride claimed that in a telephone call with a man linked to the company, he threatened to "blast" her with a gun if she went public with her complaint.

Bouquets With A Difference in Elimbah, Queensland, has apologised for delays in orders after the death of owner Judy Sanders and for problems in issuing refunds..

"He told me 'look c..., if I find out you're one of those brides, I'm going to get my guns and hunt youse down'," she told The Daily Telegraph.

The woman, who asked not to be named for fear of reprisals, said she spent more than $1000 on flower arrangements last January and, with her wedding now just weeks away, her order has still not arrived.

"I spoke to the daughter last month and she told me her mother had been sick and passed away," she said.

"She said that they were organising refunds.

"But then (a man) got on the phone when I said I would go to media as it's taken almost a year to get a refund and he threatened to shoot me and any brides who complained.

"It's a lot of money for me to lose, I've had to do all the flowers myself because I can't afford another florist."

Prospective brides have asked for refunds from Bouquets With A Difference who tell them to email their bank details

Finance worker Sarah Lindsay paid the florist $825 upfront in July, taking advantage of a 50 per cent discount for her bouquet, bridesmaids' flowers, ceremony arbour and aisle flowers.

But in February, she learned through the florist's Facebook page it would not be able to complete her order for her wedding in October. When she complained she was told to email bank details to a family representative who has now informed customers she is no longer managing refunds.

"Some girls are just a week or two away from their wedding and are desperately sourcing another supplier, or had to get married without flowers,'' Ms Lindsay said.

"Around one hundred of us are owed more than $49,000."

