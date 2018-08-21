Bride-to-be gets wedding ring stolen

Maree Anderson and Barrie Dolphin had a safe containing Maree's wedding ring and family war medals stolen ahead of their wedding this Saturday.

WHEN MAREE Anderson realised her wedding ring had been stolen two weeks before her big day she was sure it was a sick joke.

The Evans Head local had been keeping her wedding ring inside a key-less safe at her house, along with four other rings, two of which were her late mothers, legal papers including her wills and three war medals belonging to her fiancee's late father. The stolen ring can be described as gold with eight diamonds.

"Some low life has broken into my home and stole my safe, inside is my wedding ring. I am getting married in two weeks if anyone can keep a look out, thanks one upset bride,” Ms Anderson posted under Not Selling, on the For Sale Lismore and Northern Rivers Facebook page on Wednesday.

"We were both in shock when we realised,” the 63-year-old said.

"We didn't know the safe was stolen until we cleaned up the room and went to put my passport in there and get my wedding ring out. We think it was an inside job but I know that it wasn't my son. He'd been living in that room.

"He had told me he'd had quite a few people over while we were away.”

Ms Anderson said the theft could have taken place anywhere between last Wednesday to mid July.

"We don't know exactly when it happened and because of that the police can't help us,” she said.

"We don't have insurance but now I'm going to get some out.”

She said the couple just wanted the war medals back.

"We've accepted that we probably won't get the rings back,” she said.

"Barrie's father's name, John Dolphin, is engraved on the back of one medal which was 9 carat gold.”.

She said Goldmark Jewellers in Ballina were fast-tracking another ring for them ahead of their wedding on Saturday.

"They were just wonderful,” she said.

"We just want to get married, this was such a set back.

Following the theft, the couple are now looking to sell and move from the area.

"We are really quiet people and to have this happen to us just kills us,” she said.

"There is nothing's wrong with Evans Head, there are just some low lives around around here.”