Bride slams ‘trashy’ skin-tight dress

URRRRGGHH weddings. So much politics.

Don't give a drunken speech. Don't propose to your significant other. And for the love of God, don't wear anything that could double as a casual summer swimsuit.

A furious bride has publicly shamed her own cousin after she showed up wearing a skin-tight bodycon dress to her wedding.

Taking to Facebook, the anonymous newlywed shared the photo and begged someone to edit the outfit to make it look "smoother" and "cover up her boobs".

A bride has slammed her own cousin for wearing a ‘trashy’ skin-tight dress. Picture: Facebook / That's it I'm wedding shaming

The offending cousin, standing on the far left, is dressed in a skin-tight tank dress in an olive green colour, with a scoop neckline and a mini skirt hemline.

Captioning the photo the bride wrote: "Can anyone edit my cousin's dress on the left to cover up her boobs, make her dress longer and her stomach smoother.

"I will donate $3 to my favourite edit. I have permission to edit. Thanks."

She later updated her post to say: "Please no rude comments. Please bump, make an edit or scroll on. Thank you."

The furious bride's post was subsequently shared on the infamous Facebook group That's It I'm Wedding Shaming, where many of its 130,000 worldwide members expressed horror in her cousin's outfit choice and compared it to swimwear.

"I thought she was wearing a freaking 1 pc swimsuit," said one commenter.

Another agreed adding: "Holy f**k her dress is horrible."

A third wrote: "I'm all for dressing how you like but seriously it's a wedding, dress for your size and have some class."

But others were arguably more horrified by the bride herself for offering only $3 to edit the photo.

"The most offensive thing about this whole post is that she offered to pay the editor $3 lol" said one user.

"Do we get the whole $3 all at once? Not sure if I can handle so much wealth," joked another.

Yes yes, it's all very controversial and outrageous. But hey, at least the dress wasn't white.

OTHER WEDDING INVITE NO NO'S

Back in April a bride copped flak for her tacky RSVP.

The woman shared her "less than traditional" save-the-date cards online, featuring plenty of expletives - but the internet didn't see the funny side, describing her sense of humour as "rude" and "trashy".

Reddit user dimebag1976 posted a photo of her RSVP card earlier this month, describing the decision to choose far from fluffy words along with a photo of the offending card.

"My fiance and I decided on RSVP's (sic) that are … well … less than traditional," she said.

The instructions then ask guests to check one of two options for attendance: "Abso F***ing Lutely" or "Not a God Damn Chance."

This 'trashy' RSVP went viral. Picture: Reddit

But the cheeky language wasn't over yet.

The card then prompts guests to "Check the Boxes Dumb A***s" in order for the bride and groom to know which events they will be attending on the big day, despite the fact even there weren't any boxes on the card.

Other unusual language included listing the vow ceremony, wedding reception, after-party and cake cutting as the "I Do's, The Eats, Dope A** Concert, and The Treats".

