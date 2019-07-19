Bride dead in ‘sex game’ gone wrong

A husband who accidentally killed his new wife during a steamy getaway to celebrate their wedding has been spared jail.

Ralph Jankus was handed a one-and-a-half-year suspended sentence after his bride Christel died following a 48-hour BDSM session when a spiked sex toy was inserted inside her.

The sentence was handed down at Krefeld Court in the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia today following the 49-year-old's unexpected death last year.

Sentencing Judge Johannes Hochguertel said: "If the woman had been taken to hospital straight away, she could have been saved."

The judge blasted 52-year-old Jankus' actions as "grossly negligent" but ultimately accepted there was no motive to justify a negligent manslaughter charge.

He said: "We do not have a motive to file any murder charges."

Instead, the prosecutor brought the lesser charge of GBH with fatal consequences for which they had demanded three-and-a-half years.

But after the suspended sentence was announced instead, Jankus - who has been in custody for the past seven months - was allowed to leave court a free man.

The court heard how he was suffering after the death of his wife who had willingly taken part in the two-day sex game.

The judge accepted they were consensual because the woman often spoke about the type of sex she was having in her circle of friends.

The judge said the man must have realised the seriousness of his wife's injuries but accepted his claims she did not want to be taken to hospital.

Jankus claimed in court he was not aware how serious his wife's injuries were, as she had often complained about pain and discomfort before.

He said she had even been to see a specialist previously who carried out a colonoscopy, but nothing had been found wrong with her.

Just days after their wedding, the happy couple engaged in the sex marathon during which the victim suffered severe internal injuries.

The court heard the device was a so-called Nervenrad, which in English is known as a Wartenberg wheel, which is used by medics to check nerve reaction.

But it is also used as a sex toy by BDSM practitioners, often while connected to an electricity supply.

When emergency services were eventually called four days later, there was nothing they could do to save the victim.

Forensic specialists came to the conclusion the woman must have had some sort of barbed hook inserted into her, and when it was removed it perforated her bowel.

When initially questioned, Jankus told police the sex had been consensual, and he had been taking part in BDSM sessions for the past 30 years.

According to reports, he told police he loved his wife dearly, and instead of going on a honeymoon, they opted for a steamy sex session lasting two days.

Just days after proudly announcing his marriage on social media, Jankus posted: "I want to thank you all for the goodwill messages on our wedding day.

"Unfortunately, I have to tell you that my dear wife died suddenly just eight days after our wedding. All the happiness I have experienced was during the years with my wife."

The couple had been together since 2011.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission