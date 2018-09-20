Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ACTOR AND SINGER: Brian Pamphilon.
ACTOR AND SINGER: Brian Pamphilon. Contributed
Whats On

Brian Pamphilon to play Peter Allen

Javier Encalada
by
20th Sep 2018 3:01 PM

NORTHERN Rivers artist Brian Pamphilon will head the cast of this upcoming Ballina Players production of The Boy From Oz.

The principal roles were confirmed with Pamphilon playing Peter Allen, Lennox Broadley and Torin Forsyth (understudy) as Young Peter Allen, Libby Stock as Judy Garland, Mel Doriean as Peter's mother Marion Woolnough, Anna Holbek as Liza Minnelli, and Mick Webb as Peter's long-term partner, Greg Connell.

The cast also includes a trio played by Candace Baldwin, Liz Dargin and Karen Goodsell and four dancers: Lily Farmer, Mia Smith, Iesha Williams and Chelsea Joynson.

The production also includes performances by Michael Harrison, Julieanne Basham, Graeme Speed, Sebastian Gallagher, Kath Murphy, Cody Leeson, Belinda Toth and Luke Mulder.

Directed by Sue and Paul Belsham and with choreographies by Jaime Sheehan, rehearsals are now well underway for the opening day on early November.

The show will feature 46 musical numbers, including classic such as Tenterfield Saddler and Not The Boy next Door, plus I Still Call Australia Home, I Honestly Love You and I Go To Rio.

  • At the Players Theatre, 24 Swift Rd, Ballina, from November 9 to December 2. Details from ballinaplayers.com.au.

Related Items

ballina players brian pamphilon the boy from oz whatson
Ballina Shire Advocate

Top Stories

    Blogger defends Serge Benhayon 'dark past' claims

    premium_icon Blogger defends Serge Benhayon 'dark past' claims

    News Former Universal Medicine client accused of defaming spiritual healer distributed press kit that suggested group used 'mind control' techniques, court told

    • 20th Sep 2018 2:42 PM
    Is banning anti-vaxxers denying free speech?

    premium_icon Is banning anti-vaxxers denying free speech?

    Council News Should anti-vaxxers be able to hire council facilities?

    • 20th Sep 2018 2:15 PM
    Milk levy is great, but dairy reform still needed

    Milk levy is great, but dairy reform still needed

    Business MP welcomes Woolworth's decision to implement milk levy

    When will the Ballina waterslides open?

    premium_icon When will the Ballina waterslides open?

    News The temperatures are heating up and the slides look pretty inviting

    Local Partners