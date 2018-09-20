Brian Pamphilon to play Peter Allen

NORTHERN Rivers artist Brian Pamphilon will head the cast of this upcoming Ballina Players production of The Boy From Oz.

The principal roles were confirmed with Pamphilon playing Peter Allen, Lennox Broadley and Torin Forsyth (understudy) as Young Peter Allen, Libby Stock as Judy Garland, Mel Doriean as Peter's mother Marion Woolnough, Anna Holbek as Liza Minnelli, and Mick Webb as Peter's long-term partner, Greg Connell.

The cast also includes a trio played by Candace Baldwin, Liz Dargin and Karen Goodsell and four dancers: Lily Farmer, Mia Smith, Iesha Williams and Chelsea Joynson.

The production also includes performances by Michael Harrison, Julieanne Basham, Graeme Speed, Sebastian Gallagher, Kath Murphy, Cody Leeson, Belinda Toth and Luke Mulder.

Directed by Sue and Paul Belsham and with choreographies by Jaime Sheehan, rehearsals are now well underway for the opening day on early November.

The show will feature 46 musical numbers, including classic such as Tenterfield Saddler and Not The Boy next Door, plus I Still Call Australia Home, I Honestly Love You and I Go To Rio.