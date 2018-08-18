Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Brian Keech, 20, faced Southport Magistrates Court for a number of new charges. Photos: Scott Fletcher
Brian Keech, 20, faced Southport Magistrates Court for a number of new charges. Photos: Scott Fletcher
Crime

Man with ‘21-page rap sheet’ causes stir in court

by Michael Saunders
18th Aug 2018 2:49 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SURFERS Paradise man with 21-page rap sheet was left sobbing and became aggressive towards police after he was denied bail for a string of offences in court this morning.

Twenty-year-old Brian Keech applied for bail in Southport Magistrates court after he was charged with one count of possession of dangerous drugs, public nuisance and fail to appear.

Police prosecutor Brent Dixon opposed the bail application, telling the court that Keech's criminal history "is 21 pages long" and he was previously on bail with conditions when he was recently arrested.

"There is an unacceptable risk of the defendant to reoffend," Mr Dixon said.

Duty lawyer Bettina Webb, from Howden Saggers Lawyers, said Keech currently suffers from blood poisoning and remaining in custody may affect his ability to have regular blood checks.

Magistrate Andrew Sinclair was quick to point out Keech is currently in breach of three bail applications and has committed offences while on bail.

"Bail conditions don't seem to be any deterrent from (Keech) further offending," Mr Sinclair said.

Keech became visibly upset at the decision and, as officers were escorting him out of the courtroom, he became physically aggressive towards another officer.

Keech man could be heard crying as officers restrained him and escorted him to the Southport Watchhouse.

He is due to appear in Southport Magistrates Court at a later date.

crime magistrates court man charged southport

Top Stories

    Make your own coffee cup and join the War on Waste

    premium_icon Make your own coffee cup and join the War on Waste

    Environment "SO MUCH waste alone is generated by one-time-use takeaway coffee cups... and little changes can make a huge difference."

    Unmentionable theatre play about hard life choices

    premium_icon Unmentionable theatre play about hard life choices

    Entertainment Cock is a play about a man and a woman competing for the same lover

    There's a house for everyone, no matter your budget

    premium_icon There's a house for everyone, no matter your budget

    Property Lismore houses offer a home for all budgets

    Up to 'eight' potential buyers eye off Kimberley Kampers

    premium_icon Up to 'eight' potential buyers eye off Kimberley Kampers

    Business Former employees are owed more than $1 million

    Local Partners