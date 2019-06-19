Brian goes back to school at Ballina

AN OPPORTUNITY to move closer to Ballina was too hard to pass up when Gold Coast centre Brian Kelly came back to the Titans this season.

Kelly, 23, has already played two years of NRL at Manly and is now firmly in the fold at the Titans after he was granted an early release from the final year of his Sea Eagles contract.

He was home yesterday when he returned to Ballina Public School, where he was once a student to join Naidoc Week activities.

He doesn't regret his time in Sydney but is a lot more comfortable in his current set up.

"It was a good time for me at Manly and I wanted to move down there and make a bit of a name for myself,” Kelly said.

"It was an opportunity to get out on my own and a chance to knuckle down and try to become a consistent NRL player.

"It was an eye-opener to see what else was out there, I was probably going to come back to the Titans but it happened a bit sooner than expected.

"We've got a day off and a bye this week, my cousin Alwyn Roberts works at the school and made a call so that helped get me here today.

Kelly joined in with the students as they did physical activities with NRL development officers and learned more about their Indigenous culture from other guest speakers.

He was a student at the school before going on to Ballina High School where he won a first grade grand final with Ballina as a 16-year-old.

He was snapped up by the Titans after that and was in the under-20s system before making his NRL debut at Manly in 2017.

It is the second time this year he has been part of programs with the primary school

"It's refreshing to be home and I really enjoy giving back,” Kelly said.

"I've got little nieces, nephews and cousins running around here today.”

Kelly said the form of Gold Coast five-eighth and Ballina junior Tyrone Roberts had been a highlight this season.

"He just looks like he's enjoying his footy and he's been one of our best players by far,” Kelly said.

"He just needs to keep it up and hopefully we can lift our consistency as a team and get a few more wins.”