COOL CART: Wander Coffee Cart founder Ryan Ferguson at his morning pitch at the Goonellabah Business Hub with happy customer and landord David Russell.
COOL CART: Wander Coffee Cart founder Ryan Ferguson at his morning pitch at the Goonellabah Business Hub with happy customer and landord David Russell.
Brewing up good business

12th Oct 2018 12:00 PM | Updated: 1:00 PM
COMMUTERS who pass through the Goonellabah looking for a great coffee without the queueing time are appreciating Ryan Ferguson's new venture, Wander Coffee Cart.

For the last two months, Mr Ferguson has been based the Goonellabah Business Hub at 8 Slade St. Each weekday from 6:30am to 9:30am Mr Slade can be found brewing up quality coffees along with a selection of delicious pastries.

"People can call me on 0423366657 and pre-order their coffee of choice ahead of time so when they arrive they don't have to waste time if they are in a hurry," he said.

"Eventually I plan to have a seating area in the garden."

He said he was inspired to create the start-up 18 months ago as he loves a good quality brew.

"I'm really passionate about good coffee and I wanted to offer something special in the area," he said.

"I learned to be a barista at TAFE and I have worked in fast food shop in Lismore for a few years before this."

Now he said he's delighted to be running his own coffee cart and said building up the business and seeing the same faces pop by for their daily fix is really encouraging.

And as well as whipping up a great heart-starter for workers, Mr Ferguson's cart is also available to attend special events such as weddings, parties and corporate activities.

Mr Ferguson also works as a retained firefighter at Lismore Fire Station.

"I even had the cart down there once for an event which was great," he said.

He said he balances these two roles with work as a graphic designer.

"I love talking to people and sharing good coffee," he said.

