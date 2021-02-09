Brewery, bullying, mayor, hospital parking up for discussion

It's going to be a big meeting for Lismore councillors.

It's going to be a huge Lismore City Council meeting tonight, with plenty of important matters on the agenda.

One of the biggest decisions will be the vote for an interim mayor, after Isaac Smith announced his resignation, effective from February 1.

A number of councillors have already indicated they are interested in taking up the role until council elections are held in September.

Councillors are also expected to give the green light to a craft brewery at South Lismore.

If approved, Two Mates Brewing will proceeds with plans for to sell beer and conduct tours and tastings.

The ongoing debacle of free or paid parking in the Lismore Base Hospital precinct is again up for discussion.

Two councillors, Nancy Casson and Darlene Cook, have put forward two different proposals.

Meanwhile, the deadline to stop work is looming for Santin's Quarry at Monaltrie, near Lismore.

Council staff have revealed they will be keeping a close watch on the operations, after councillors refused a DA to extend the life of the quarry.

Allegations of bullying will also be discussed at the council meeting.

Cr Casson is set to move a motion raising the matter.

The motion wants "executive staff and councillors be made aware of the outcome of the alleged bullying claim of councillors Casson, (Adam) Guise and (Eddie) Lloyd" and an email be sent to executive staff and councillors advising of the outcome.

The council meeting will be held from 6pm on Tuesday, February 9.