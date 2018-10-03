Breeding ground for future champions

FRESH FACE: Dalby bowler Jake Rynne will be one to watch at the Australian Under-18 championships.

FRESH FACE: Dalby bowler Jake Rynne will be one to watch at the Australian Under-18 championships. Alison Paterson

TWO 12-year-olds - Chloe Cooper (ACT) and Amity Bickley (Vic) - are among the 75 bowlers who will compete for the Australian under-18 championship when the titles get under way today at Brisbane suburban Capalaba club.

These championships historically are where the greats of our game initially show their talent. Past and present Australian reps, world and Commonwealth Games gold medallists, even national coaches have come to notice at this event.

Names such as Aron Sherriff, Cameron Curtis, Kelsey Cottrell and Natasha Scott fill the under-18 championship honour roll.

Queenslanders dominated last year's titles and have the home turf advantage this year. But a number who have shone in the past have turned 18, leaving the door open for new faces to make a name for themselves.

Past male and female champions, Jono Davis and Jesse Cottell, have graduated to the senior ranks but last year's girl champion, Kirra Bourke (Vic), is back and a favourite to win back-to-back titles.

Jake Rynne (Qld), who has been excelling in his home state, is tipped to be the one to watch in the boys' field.

MY VIEW: ON STARTING YOUNG

IT NEVER ceases to amaze me that kids not long out of nappies can hold their own with the experienced greybeards of our game.

Having 12-year-olds up against those much older as is happening in the current under-18 Australian championships would seem to be unfair treatment. But these kids regularly compete against all-comers of all ages.

In our area, Australian Open winner Aaron Teys, a national team member, was wowing them when he was 13. About that age he was taking the Evans Head major singles and a couple of Ballina major singles. These events, the top of the tree at any club, are sought after by everyone.

It has become the thing for selectors to do - to keep their eye on the kids in the current under-18s. They will be the stars of the future.

Greenkeeper honoured

YAMBA, the swanky club at the mouth of the Clarence, is honouring its late greenkeeper Bob Ware by naming its two-bowl triples carnival after him.

The Bob Ware Memorial Triples is a men's event on Saturday, December 1.

Seven major prizes are on offer - from $900 to $120 with $90 for round winners. There are three games of 14 ends starting at 9am. Entries (0424 411 517) will close on November 28.

The following day, December 2, Yamba has its Mixed Three-bowl Pairs tournament - three games of 14 ends, 9am start. Five prizes from $400 to $100 and $50 to round winners. Entries close November 28.

President re-elected

WOMEN bowlers at the state annual general meeting in Sydney reappointed unanimously its president Maryann Parcell.

"We can now continue the work we have commenced as a team over the last few years to revitalise Women's Bowls NSW,” she said after the election. "We have lots to do and the hard work continues today.”

The state association appointed a new marketing manager, Anne Johns, who has had nine years' experience in that role with Sydney club St Johns Park.

State innovation

VICTORIA'S innovative plans to get more women into sport marks that state as the leader in that direction. The government last year provided $6.7 million to 19 sporting organisations, including Bowls Victoria.

Bowling With Babies, an idea to get new mums on the green for gentle exercise and companionship, attracted 500 women in the previous 12 months.

It has been joined by This Girl Can, an initiative that aims to inspire all women to embrace physical activity.

One of the clubs to throw its weight behind the campaign is 114-year-old Thornbury, in inner city Melbourne.

Says a Thornbury official: "We have designed a number of exciting campaigns with the purpose of driving memberships, building awareness of the club and increasing female participation in particular.”

The Victorian Government has a rallying call, Change Our Game, which is meant to ignite a desire to replace inactivity with sport.

Wheelchair experts

THIRTY bowlers who play from wheelchairs contested the state multi-disability championships at Milton Ulladulla. They included two bowlers and their supporters from Singapore.

The events included a live-streaming of the last five ends of the open pairs final.

It's the third consecutive year that Milton Ulladulla has staged the championships which include titles in 14 sports for people with physical disabilities.

Premier competition

SYDNEY Lions, three-times winner of the Bowls Premier League out of the seven times the event has been run, will be trying to do it again at Brisbane's Pine Rivers club on November 13-16.

Two of the wins were last year - one in Auckland, one at Brisbane.

Other winners have been Brisbane Gold (2013), Murray Steamers (2014), NZ Blackjacks (2015) and, earlier this year, Club Helensvale, at Wellington.

Pine Rivers had a $6 million extension in 2010 and has won several of Queensland's Bowls Club of the Year awards.

Bowls Premier League games are quick, lasting about 70 minutes, and are televised live.