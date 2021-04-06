Menu
274 Mount Burrell Road, Mount Burrell is for sale.
‘Breathtaking’ property with glamping, villas for sale

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
6th Apr 2021 12:00 AM
A property featuring glamping and villas nestled in the Northern Rivers hinterland has hit the market with endless opportunities for investors.

Set on the beautiful “healing” Mount Burrell, the listing describes the property as “a perfect blend of cleared usable land and forested areas.”

The property features three ‘glamping’ tents with their own bathrooms, a large one-bedroom villa with an outdoor granite bath and a smaller Balinese villa with an ensuite.

The main house, made with teak timbers, includes a main bedroom with a walk-in wardrobe and ensuite.

View of the main house.
The second bedroom also has an ensuite, while the third is a loft.

High ceilings allow natural light to flow through the living, dining and kitchen areas.

The kitchen has bi-fold windows, that open as a servery onto the main deck to a fully operational bar with granite bench tops.

Kitchen area.
The 39.7 hectare property also includes fruit trees, two spring-fed dams, a running creek, views of Mount Warning and the Border Ranges, walking tracks and rainwater tanks.

The property also includes a workers flat with two bedrooms, a bathroom and kitchen/living areas.

Glamping tent.
“Breathe in the fresh air, take in the stunning views and feel the powerful energy the incredible property has to offer,” the listing reads.

“You will easily be convinced to stay and never want to leave.

Inside the main home.
“Teaming with wild life, a family of wallabies comes to visit every afternoon for a feed.”

Inside the property.
The property offers opportunities from hosting weddings to running retreats or simply enjoying it all on your own.

The property can be reached after a 30-minute drive from Murwillumbah and is close to schools, cafes and restaurants.

The property has stunning views.
To find out more contact Kristie Hoffman from Elders Tweed Valley on 0427328764.

The main house features high ceilings.
