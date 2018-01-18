'Breathtaking' Lennox home expected to smash price record

ONE OF A KIND: Stunning images from the property at 1 Rocky Point Road, Lennox Head.

ONE OF A KIND: Stunning images from the property at 1 Rocky Point Road, Lennox Head. Contributed

A LANDMARK Lennox Head home with a history of smashing the coastal hotspot's price record has been put on the market.

No. 1 Rocky Point Rd, facing Boulder Beach, which last changed hands in 2005 for $3.1 million, has been advertised by LJ Hooker for expressions of interest.

Managing agent LJ Hooker describes the four bedroom, four bathroom home with pool as "one of the most unique oceanfront opportunities on the East Coast", a "spectacular beachfront oasis" surrounded by Crown Land and the Pacific Ocean.

It was extensively rebuilt by its current owners between 2007 and 2009.

Set on a 4047sqm block, the two-storey property features the extensive use of recycled hardwood timber throughout salvaged from old timber bridges.

The ground level features three large bedrooms, one with ensuite, another bathroom, media room, family room, a study, an outdoor entertainment area including pool, and a lift.

Upstairs boasts an large kitchen with "butler's pantry", stone benchtops and Miele appliances, a master bedroom, with large timber decks surrounding the home.

The modern open plan design fills the home with light from the north east aspect.

For surfers and fishos this is a dream - with the often epic point waves of 'Boulders' peeling right in front of the property, and renowned fishing spot "The Iron Peg" on the rocks to the east.

Managing agent Kent Shay said it would "definitely" smash the price record in Lennox Head.

"We just set a new record a few months ago when we sold 65 Dress Circle Drive, that went for $4.06 million. That was not even beachfront, the block of land was only 556sqm."

"This is an acre of beachfront, and the size of the home is just phenomenal.

"It's just one of a kind.

"You just cannot find an acre of beachfront so close to all the amenities, Lennox, Ballina, the airport, Gold Coast. Brisbane's even two hours away on a good drive."

"We've had some good interest from metropolitan areas, for that reason.

"We've had fantastic interest from the Sydney metropolitan area, we've also had a couple of strong local inquiries, as well has Gold Coast and Brisbane."

"People who can move up here and commute, or are in a position where they can have it as a second home.

Mr Shay said the property was comparable to Wategos in Byron Bay but represented superior value.

"You just can't get this at Wategos even. For what you have to pay at Wategos, this will seen as an excellent buy," he said.

The previous owner before the current owners was rugby superstar Michael Lynagh who had purchased the property in 2000 for $1 million, although it has been extensively rebuilt since then.

Prospective buyers should contact Kent Shay on 0438 670 684.