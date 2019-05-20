Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
PRIMEX: The Wood + Twine Design stall showcases beautiful succulents, including hand-carved plant pots made from recycled wooden stumps.
PRIMEX: The Wood + Twine Design stall showcases beautiful succulents, including hand-carved plant pots made from recycled wooden stumps. Jackie Munro
Business

Breathing new life into old wood

Jackie Munro
by
20th May 2019 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

STANDING outside his Wood + Twine Design stall at Primex, Scott Thornston is visibly proud of his business, recounting how he has plunged his hands into bonfires in an effort to rescue timber for re-use.

After meeting his Donna, Scott decided he was "sick of working for someone else” and wanted to start his own business.

Being a creative man with a love of nature, he started using wooden stumps to fashion recycled carved pots for succulents.

A Coffs Harbour resident, Scott sources local timber and prefers to use recycled wood to give it another life.

"I hate waste. I get a lot of local timber, you know from where people have cleared land for blueberries or farms, or even where they've just cut down a tree,” he said.

"I've even pulled burning logs out of a fire from where they've just decided to burn it to get rid of it.”

He pointed out an example of one such pot, and said it is things such as this which makes his products so unique.

"They're completely one-of-a-kind. Each inch of wood is vastly different from the next, and you'll never find another like it,” he said.

"This product is very unique. People try to replicate it, but they fail.”

He said he has also helped saved the lives of countless wildlife he has found hidden in stumps.

"I've found little baby animals, like possums or microbats, and they would've just died if they had been burned or disposed of,” he said.

"Instead I can either re-release them somewhere safe, or I have a friend of mine with a refuge who nurses them back to health to release.”

The Thornston's stall is a popular fixture at Newcastle markets, where Scott said he often sells out, leading to his decision to travel north to Primex.

As well as his carved pots, Scott also grows all varieties and colours of succulents, while Donna specialises in kokedama, a 3000 year old Japanese bonsai technique.

To make kokedama, she creates a ball of soil in twine for a plant to make stunning hanging ornamental plants.

coffs harbour norco primex northern rivers business wood + twine design
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    'Dark web' drug deal lands Casino man in trouble

    premium_icon 'Dark web' drug deal lands Casino man in trouble

    Crime THE 28-year-old has been charged after police allegedly found him in possession of pills, vials of testosterone, cocaine, cannabis and a large amount of cash.

    ‘I have my life back’: Woman’s amazing 95kg weight loss

    premium_icon ‘I have my life back’: Woman’s amazing 95kg weight loss

    Health A young Lismore woman shares her tale of transformation

    Council claims landowner has cost ratepayers millions

    premium_icon Council claims landowner has cost ratepayers millions

    Council News Council and landowner trade verbal blows

    Community essentially told to build a bridge and get over it

    premium_icon Community essentially told to build a bridge and get over it

    Council News THE RMS say some timbers could "potentially” be re-used.