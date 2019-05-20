Breathing new life into old wood

STANDING outside his Wood + Twine Design stall at Primex, Scott Thornston is visibly proud of his business, recounting how he has plunged his hands into bonfires in an effort to rescue timber for re-use.

After meeting his Donna, Scott decided he was "sick of working for someone else” and wanted to start his own business.

Being a creative man with a love of nature, he started using wooden stumps to fashion recycled carved pots for succulents.

A Coffs Harbour resident, Scott sources local timber and prefers to use recycled wood to give it another life.

"I hate waste. I get a lot of local timber, you know from where people have cleared land for blueberries or farms, or even where they've just cut down a tree,” he said.

"I've even pulled burning logs out of a fire from where they've just decided to burn it to get rid of it.”

He pointed out an example of one such pot, and said it is things such as this which makes his products so unique.

"They're completely one-of-a-kind. Each inch of wood is vastly different from the next, and you'll never find another like it,” he said.

"This product is very unique. People try to replicate it, but they fail.”

He said he has also helped saved the lives of countless wildlife he has found hidden in stumps.

"I've found little baby animals, like possums or microbats, and they would've just died if they had been burned or disposed of,” he said.

"Instead I can either re-release them somewhere safe, or I have a friend of mine with a refuge who nurses them back to health to release.”

The Thornston's stall is a popular fixture at Newcastle markets, where Scott said he often sells out, leading to his decision to travel north to Primex.

As well as his carved pots, Scott also grows all varieties and colours of succulents, while Donna specialises in kokedama, a 3000 year old Japanese bonsai technique.

To make kokedama, she creates a ball of soil in twine for a plant to make stunning hanging ornamental plants.