Bream may be plentiful ... so let's keep it that way

30th Jun 2017 5:30 AM
TIME to rug up and get out there.

First quarter of the new moon is tomorrow so excessive tidal run and height aren't going to be a problem and the further we go into the weekend, the better the weather looks like becoming.

The lower estuaries have plenty to offer, especially on the rising tide. The afternoon high means we don't have to get out of bed early, either.

Bream are hitting their straps, with quality fish in spawning aggregations around the seawalls, retaining walls and deeper holes in the final few kilometres of all the rivers.

They'll readily take bait and lures and it's possible to rack up some serious numbers of these fish but every fish you take out now means fewer fish left to make more bream in the future.

I've never been a great fan of bream as a table fish, especially the schooling river fish at this time of year. Perhaps that goes back to my childhood when that's just about all the fish we ate.

But plenty of people feast on them and at this time of year it's tempting to load up for one's immediate needs, then continue catching and keeping more bream for the freezer, the neighbours and so on.

But it's a great time to remember to limit your catch, not catch your limit.

If you enjoy the catching, bream make good candidates for catch- and-release fishing if you handle them with wet hands or a wet cloth, rig bait on circle hooks or pinch the barbs down on lure hooks.

DPI Fisheries studies indicate survival rates of 72% to 97% for released bream.

The swell is forecast to drop below two metres over the weekend so the ocean rocks, beaches and offshore reefs also come into play for those exercising due caution.

The next 10 days should be great for inshore snapper on bait and lures and again it's wise to fish for the future, taking only your immediate needs.

If you're fishing in less than 20m of water, reds release easily enough with no barotrauma.

Out deeper, sometimes smaller fish wound up quickly appear with their stomachs protruding from their mouths, often mistaken for their swim bladders.

It's bad to puncture this before release; it may lead to infection and death.

Any offshore fisho who pays more than lip service to snapper conservation should carry a release weight set up on a line and know how to use it.

You can buy ready-made ones or make up your own with a heavy snapper lead, a 7/0-10/0 hook, a screw and a couple of cable ties.

Put in a search for "catch and release" on the Fisheries website for directions on how to make your own.

If the organisers of the upcoming Evans Head Classic are fair dinkum about snapper conservation and catch and release, they'd ensure that every boat that heads across the bar has a rigged release weight on board and the crew knows how to use it.

Penalty claws

FISHERIES has released details of its six-month Operation Portunus blitz on illegal crabbing, which resulted in the seizure of more than 1000 illegal crab traps and nets and 920 crabs.

Using long-range surveillance cameras, night vision scopes and drones, officers detected 440 recreational crabbing offences and 26 commercial crabbing infringements.

One pro crabber from this region was busted pilfering his commercial colleagues' traps, showing that "share farming" is a major problem across the commercial and recreational fishery.

That's no wonder when you consider the retail price of a crab, rarely less than $45 a kilo.

The black market for crabs is probably third, behind only illegal drugs and abalone, among the biggest illicit commodity trades in the country.

It's all very well to have a crack at the illegal recreational and commercial crabbers at the source but when Operation Portunus detected only 10 offences in the retail sector, mostly in Sydney and the Central Coast, then you know they're only scratching the surface.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  fishing northern rivers sport

